Researchers Claim That Scalper Bots Are Taking Over 90% Of Traffic For A RAM Retailer Site

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If you shop online, odds are you have at least once tried to purchase an item only to click on the checkout link and learn it's sold out. Maybe you spent too much time filling out your cart, or maybe the item was so popular it sold out in minutes. Or maybe scalpers used illicit means to get their greasy hands on the product. The more valuable the item, the more it attracts scalpers.

Recently, the computer security firm DataDome (which specializes in monitoring and blocking bot traffic) published a study that confirmed your worst fears: scalpers are making the global RAM crisis even worse by flooding retailer websites with bots. According to the study (which is summarized on LinkedIn), scalper bots outnumbered "legitimate" customers 6:1 just in March 2026, and the situation has only gotten worse. The VP of Threat Research at DataDome, Jérôme Segura, stated that the ratio of bots compared to actual customers recently climbed as high as 10:1, and that "91% of the traffic hitting one retailer's DDR5 RAM product pages" consisted of bots.

RAM prices reached record highs in 2026 due to the ongoing shortage, and scalper bots are only making the scarcity (and the prices) worse. Say what you will about the RAM that companies snap up to use in AI data centers — and the harm data centers cause – at least the chips are actually being used. But when scalpers utilize bots to purchase RAM in bulk, they just sit on their ill-gotten stock, waiting for people to pay their highway-robbery prices. All the while, the RAM gathers dust.