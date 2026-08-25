Asus' Next-Gen OLED Handheld Is Here At A Premium Price

Gaming is transforming into a very expensive hobby. You've probably heard about all the console price hikes, but few have felt the sting quite like the PC gaming market. RAM prices are increasing, GPU costs are skyrocketing, and even Intel CPUs are becoming more expensive. Sometimes, you have to ask if the price is worthwhile, especially when considering portable gaming PCs that aren't laptops.

Asus just announced a new entry in its ROG Xbox Ally line of devices: the ROG Xbox Ally X20. This model boasts an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and ROG's new 7.4-inch Nebula HDR OLED display. Oh, and did we mention that Xbox Ally X20's shell is translucent black with gold trim? Because translucence is making a comeback — it makes it easier to tell when dust is starting to build up and it's time to clean the device. If you want to pre-order the handheld, prepare to shell out $1,299.

Of course, like many products in the gaming industry, the console (and its premium price) is only half the story. Asus is also offering "the ultimate bundle," which supposedly takes your gaming experience to the next level. $1,299 gets you the standalone ROG Xbox Ally X20, but for $2,499, you also get a 68-watt adapter, custom Pelican Protector carrying case, a protective Dbrand Killswitch shell, and limited edition Xreal gaming AR glasses. Why look at your console's screen when you can wear an accessory that projects the action everywhere you look?