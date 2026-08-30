Where Should You Put A Motion Sensor In Your Home?

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When it comes to adding a security system inside a home, there are a plethora of smart home sensors every homeowner should have, but the physical location of the system's keypad and motion sensor are two of the most important things to consider. If the keypad is in a bad spot, accessing it can take precious seconds when trying to deactivate or trigger the system, and, likewise, the position of a motion sensor can be the difference between catching or deterring the bad guy or missing the burglar altogether. Motion sensors are essential for tracking anything that moves in a designated area, so it is best to place them in strategic locations.

Motion sensors work by using infrared signals, known as PIR sensors, that can detect heat signatures and begin tracking when anything enters its line of sight. Since the sensors are set up in a fan pattern that gets wider further from it, it's recommended to place them in a place people tend to use a lot. Consider putting it in a corner that faces a doorway or high traffic area about 6 to 8 feet off the ground.

Another area to consider is behind valuable objects, which would make the sensor even more sensitive to movement since it would trigger the system anytime that item is moved. Placing a motion sensor near entry points, including windows and basement doors, is also a wise decision.