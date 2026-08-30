When Should You Clear The Cache On Your Xbox Series X?

When unexplained technical hiccups happen, like a game not loading as fast as it should or you're seeing it lag or freeze, the old-school fix of restarting your game console or clearing the cache can sometimes be enough. Thankfully, Xbox Series X and S owners can clear the system cache without complication. Like clearing the cache on your Android phone, doing so routinely can fix software glitches, remove temporary files that take up precious storage space, and easily de-junk your gaming system.

For example, if your Xbox Series X is running slower than usual or struggling to play media, consider clearing the cache to improve performance. It's one of those actions that has nearly zero consequences compared to other things that can brick your Xbox. You can also clear the cache for your Blu-ray discs instead — though that is separate from the system cache and is found under Devices and Connections and Blu-Ray. From there, you can select Persistent Storage > Clear Persistent Storage.

Technically, you can clear the system cache in two ways: power-cycle the system by unplugging it, waiting two minutes, and reconnecting everything, or you can reset it. You can reset it through the console settings by going to System > Console Info, then selecting Reset Console > Keep my Games and Apps. This resets the operating system back to its factory state, though. Be warned that by utilizing the reset function, you are going to need to sign back into your accounts since this is almost treated like a fresh install or a factory reset (though it keeps your game and app data intact), thus losing some of your user data.