Costco Offers Tech Support For TVs, PCs And More - Here's How To Access It

If you're looking for reasons to buy your electronics from Costco, receiving a favorable deal is a primary motivating factor. Costco's generous 90-day return policy for many different types of electronics can give those shopping at the membership warehouse club confidence about making the purchase, too. One other benefit that you might not know about is free tech support, accessible through the club's Technical and Warranty Services department.

Whether you're a boomer who struggles with new technology or just can't quite figure out how to make your new electronics purchase function as intended, Costco's tech support can help. You can start by accessing information for troubleshooting your electronics purchases at the Costco tech support web page. The warehouse club offers online advice for products like computers, laptops, televisions, security systems, hearing aids, cameras, home theater systems, printers, modern appliances (many of which offer Wi-Fi connectivity), and more.

If you can't find the answer on the tech support web pages, you can call for help. Costco tech support is available at (866) 861-0450. It operates seven days a week between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. Pacific time (or 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern time). You'll have to provide information when you call, including your name, Costco membership number, the Costco item number for the product that needs troubleshooting, the serial number, and the purchase date.