Are Anker Charging Stations Actually Worth It? Here's What Users Say
Charging stations, such as ones from companies like Anker, allow you to charge several of your devices at once without having to manage what gets plugged into a single wall outlet. They offer peace of mind and are convenient solutions to ensuring you can charge your smartphone, tablet, or any other device when needed. They are also often small and unassuming chargers that can sit on a desk, table, or underneath either, and act as one outlet for all your charging needs.
Anker in particular is one of the biggest mobile accessory brands, with some of its best gadgets ranging from power banks and power stations that charge multiple devices at once, to its Nano line of small chargers. Many users swear by the $80 200W Anker Prime Charging Station, the $80 Anker Nano Charging Station, and the $150 250W Anker Prime Charging Station. All three come highly-rated from users who have bought them on Amazon.
The Anker charging stations all feature multiple ports to charge several devices at once. However, they do differ in price, features, and functionality, but many of those who own them and have left reviews on Amazon agree that Anker's products are convenient, reliable, and simple to use.
What people like about Anker charging stations
There are several things owners tend to consider when looking into an Anker charging station. Not only was it important to reviewers on Amazon that the Anker charging stations charge several devices at once, but they do so efficiently and reliably, including when other devices are connected or disconnected.
One of the most talked about features in the reviews was each Anker charging station's ability to handle multiple other devices at a single time. Some people even discussed needing a station to be able to handle multiple laptops at once. One reviewer on Amazon praised how the 250W Anker charger was able to charge multiple laptops, while another complained that the product seemed to struggle with four laptops. Laptops can draw a lot of power, particularly during complex workloads, and the reviewers did not specify details about every laptop they tested the charger with.
As for the Nano Anker charging station, Amazon users said they enjoyed its versatility, offering three AC ports and three USB-C ports. Two of the USB-C ports are taken up by retractable 2.3-foot USB-C cords, which many Amazon reviewers praised as well. Reviewers also liked the Nano's digital screen, which displays which port is pulling the power and how much.
Owners stated that the 200W Anker charging station was sturdy and good to use in a hotel room. If you do travel a lot, you could pair the charging station with a portable charger, one of five Anker accessories users say are better than their competitors.
What people don't like about Anker charging stations
There are a few not so likable features of Anker charging stations. Users say that while the stations are lightweight, depending on which model you get, they can be a bit bulky to pack away in a suitcase or travel bag if you want to bring them with you on your next trip.
Another hot topic among any digital piece of technology is always going to be focused around its price. The Anker charging stations are no different as users found them to be great, but some considered them to be expensive, especially the Nano Anker charging station's on-sale price of around $60. Though even that is cheaper than the 250W Anker charging station's on-sale price of $95, at least at the time of this writing.
Meanwhile, Amazon reviews were split on the value of the 200W Anker charging station. Some reviewers found it to be worth the price when compared to the 250W version, while others stated they felt even the $70 on-sale cost was too steep. It would seem that while some people complained about price, they still bought from Anker because they believed the benefits outweighed the price.
If you're looking for other charging products from the company, Anker also makes mini gadgets that are totally worth buying.