Are Anker Charging Stations Actually Worth It? Here's What Users Say

Charging stations, such as ones from companies like Anker, allow you to charge several of your devices at once without having to manage what gets plugged into a single wall outlet. They offer peace of mind and are convenient solutions to ensuring you can charge your smartphone, tablet, or any other device when needed. They are also often small and unassuming chargers that can sit on a desk, table, or underneath either, and act as one outlet for all your charging needs.

Anker in particular is one of the biggest mobile accessory brands, with some of its best gadgets ranging from power banks and power stations that charge multiple devices at once, to its Nano line of small chargers. Many users swear by the $80 200W Anker Prime Charging Station, the $80 Anker Nano Charging Station, and the $150 250W Anker Prime Charging Station. All three come highly-rated from users who have bought them on Amazon.

The Anker charging stations all feature multiple ports to charge several devices at once. However, they do differ in price, features, and functionality, but many of those who own them and have left reviews on Amazon agree that Anker's products are convenient, reliable, and simple to use.