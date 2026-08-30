Your 4K Blu-Ray Player Will Need A Big Update Before Using This New Dolby Feature

It's been relatively quiet in the world of 4K UHD Blu-ray players for a few years. Brands like Samsung and LG have doubled down on TV tech, pushing ancillary AV components to the side. That really just leaves Sony and Panasonic for the North American market, and the former isn't so interested in modernizing its Blu-ray hardware. Dolby recently announced that Dolby Vision 2 (DV2), a brand-new HDR format, can be added to existing 4K players via a software update.

Unfortunately, Sony has already gone on record to say that the company won't be supporting the DV2 update. Panasonic didn't respond to the publication's query on the matter, and it might be a minute before the company does so. The DV2 update is no small enhancement either; Dolby expanded the HDR metadata available to content creators, allowing for even more precision around brightness, colors/contrast, and motion clarity.

If you're a movie buff, DV2 is a picture advancement you probably don't want to miss out on. The physical media crowd is less than thrilled with the speculation, though. Sony hasn't exactly been the bearer of happy news over the last several weeks, and some users at r/4kbluray are concerned that the manufacturer may lock DV2 support to brand-new 4K Blu-ray players. (Please don't do that, Sony.)