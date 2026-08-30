Here's Why Lenovo Was Banned In Germany, But Not In The US
Lenovo is a global brand known for manufacturing computers, entertainment devices, and gaming accessories. A few years ago, the tech giant was banned in Germany after courts found the company infringed on the patent rights of the U.S. business InterDigital. As a result, the Munich court ended up banning Lenovo from selling certain products in Germany, at least for a time.
Lenovo owns Motorola, and different products fall under the different brand names. Motorola offers smartphones, for devices such as the Moto G and Motorola Edge, while Lenovo produces laptops, computers, and monitors — and Lenovo laptops are known for lasting a while. In May 2024, Lenovo and Motorola were both found to have infringed upon a patent-in-suit for InterDigital's 4G and 5G networks. The court found that all Lenovo-made devices that use a 4G and 5G network would be banned from being sold in Germany. This all has to do with FRAND — fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory commitments for patents. The court found InterDigital acted in accordance with FRAND for its networks, and states those rights were infringed upon by Lenovo when the company failed to act in compliance with FRAND standards.
That network included all models with WWAN technology sold by Lenovo. InterDigital also claims that Lenovo failed to agree to licensing fees for the patent as well. This ban never happened in the U.S., as no case was ever brought forward. If this case had been brought to the U.S. courts, a temporary ban might have taken place, as there is precedent for that. It's unclear why no case was brought to a U.S. court, but one potential reason is because Lenovo is used by hundreds of government and military agencies, and a complete ban would cause a complex situation. However, there is a U.S. company that wants Samsung's foldables banned.
Germany's ban of Lenovo didn't last long
When the initial court proceedings first developed in May of 2024, there was a lot of talk about infringement and patents. Court records state that Lenovo had little to no interest in coming up with a solution that was fair to both it and InterDigital. Instead, Lenovo continued to negotiate all to benefit its own standing in the matter, thus delaying the possibility of an agreement being reached.
The court rejected Lenovo's argument that the company did make a FRAND offer on a 5G license by offering royalties as determined by the U.K.'s High Court the year prior. The delay in coming to an agreement on payment to InterDigital was seen as a holdout tactic from Lenovo. However, while negotiations did not take place during the initial May proceedings, Lenovo and InterDigital did reach a new patent license agreement five months later. The new agreement had both Lenovo and InterDigital settle all prior litigation between the two in October of 2024, and the temporary ban was lifted. Not much more was said about what agreements were reached or how much was paid between the two companies.
Why foreign tech gets banned in the U.S.
Technology gets banned for several reasons. Whether it is like the case between Lenovo and InterDigital over patents and negotiations, or for political reasons surrounding the control for and of foreign goods, as was the reason for the U.S. banning routers made in foreign countries. The U.S. government has also put strict bans into place on Nvidia and its high-end computer chips as well. The ban halts any shipments of the chips from going to China. However, while there is tight control over exports, Chinese tech firms have found a way to use them from neighboring countries such as Thailand. The reason for the ban is claimed to be to better control the output of the chips as they are needed for AI data centers. That and leaders in the U.S. government say it is to prevent China from training AI by using U.S.-made computer chips.
Meanwhile, in Europe, Chinese smartphones are selling rather well and account for one in three smartphones sold. While smartphone sales may be doing well overseas, back on U.S. soil, there is political tension between Chinese tech companies and the U.S. government that makes it difficult to get certain devices.