Here's Why Lenovo Was Banned In Germany, But Not In The US

Lenovo is a global brand known for manufacturing computers, entertainment devices, and gaming accessories. A few years ago, the tech giant was banned in Germany after courts found the company infringed on the patent rights of the U.S. business InterDigital. As a result, the Munich court ended up banning Lenovo from selling certain products in Germany, at least for a time.

Lenovo owns Motorola, and different products fall under the different brand names. Motorola offers smartphones, for devices such as the Moto G and Motorola Edge, while Lenovo produces laptops, computers, and monitors — and Lenovo laptops are known for lasting a while. In May 2024, Lenovo and Motorola were both found to have infringed upon a patent-in-suit for InterDigital's 4G and 5G networks. The court found that all Lenovo-made devices that use a 4G and 5G network would be banned from being sold in Germany. This all has to do with FRAND — fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory commitments for patents. The court found InterDigital acted in accordance with FRAND for its networks, and states those rights were infringed upon by Lenovo when the company failed to act in compliance with FRAND standards.

That network included all models with WWAN technology sold by Lenovo. InterDigital also claims that Lenovo failed to agree to licensing fees for the patent as well. This ban never happened in the U.S., as no case was ever brought forward. If this case had been brought to the U.S. courts, a temporary ban might have taken place, as there is precedent for that. It's unclear why no case was brought to a U.S. court, but one potential reason is because Lenovo is used by hundreds of government and military agencies, and a complete ban would cause a complex situation. However, there is a U.S. company that wants Samsung's foldables banned.