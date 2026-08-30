5 Clever Uses For The Google Pixel Tag

It's finally happening. Google is releasing the long overdue Android version of an AirTag, five years after Apple first introduced its Bluetooth tracker to the market. Aptly called the Google Pixel Tag, this peculiar $30 oval-shaped tracker works exclusively on Android devices and relies on Google's Find Hub network for location tracking. It works pretty much like the AirTag, with features like seamless pairing, precision tracking, item sharing, and the option to ring the tag. And just like the AirTag (and other Bluetooth trackers), the Pixel Tag is the best accessory to get if you keep forgetting where you left your car keys or wallet.

But beyond helping you find your keys and wallet, the Google Pixel Tag can come in handy for all sorts of other scenarios too. It could also help you keep track of your children or luggage during your next outing. You could also use it to avoid getting lost while finding your car in the parking lot. If you're thinking of getting a Pixel Tag when it releases in November, here are some clever uses for it.