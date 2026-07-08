5 Useful Accessories Every AirTag User Needs
Although you can find plenty of smart trackers and other gadgets powered by Apple's Find My network on the market, AirTag remains a popular choice because of its built-in support for Precision Finding technology using the Ultra Wideband chip in your iPhone (or Apple Watch in the case of the second-generation AirTag). AirTags are also appreciated for their removable battery, resistance to water and dust, and the ability to share your contact information using NFC. However, it's not without drawbacks: one of the most notable is its circular design that lacks any cutouts to attach it to your keys and other items. This is where AirTag accessories come into play.
There is an expansive ecosystem of AirTag accessories that not only fix some of the flaws of this Apple smart tracker but also make it more useful. If you already own an AirTag or are planning to get one, these useful accessories are worth checking out.
Belkin AirTag Holder with Key Ring
While Apple sells various holders that solve the AirTag's lack of cutouts, the Belkin AirTag Holder with Key Ring is a more reasonably priced option that's also widely liked by Amazon shoppers. It securely holds the AirTag and has a built-in key ring to attach your keys or anything else. You also get raised edges to help protect the AirTag from surface scratches or scuff marks. More importantly, it doesn't block AirTag's Bluetooth or UWB signal.
It carries a price tag of $13; however, it's often discounted, with some of its four color options selling for under $10. The Belkin AirTag Holder has garnered an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, with buyers appreciating its durable design and good quality construction. However, a small number of customers had problems with its locking mechanism, resulting in it popping open on its own.
TagVault AirTag Wallet Holder
Many folks use an AirTag to keep track of their wallet. Although you can just slide the tracker in, there is a risk of it popping out or creating an uneven bulge. This is where a holder like the TagVault AirTag Wallet Holder comes into play. The TagVault offering shines because of its flexible design, thin profile, and smaller overall footprint. You can attach your AirTag and place it in any of the card pockets of your wallet without any issues. Its smaller size also helps keep it relatively hidden.
The TagVault AirTag Wallet Holder is priced at $10 for a single pack and $15 for a two-pack; however, you can often find the two-pack selling for the price of a single. The accessory has also received good reviews from Amazon shoppers, who have rated it an average of 4.6 out of 5. Buyers like its unique design and discreet form factor, though some are not happy that it doesn't completely eliminate the wallet bulge.
Elevation Lab AirTag Extended Battery
Elevation Lab's AirTag Extended Battery is an interesting accessory that's a solid choice for anyone who wants to place and forget the Apple smart tracker in a vehicle, luggage, or toolbox. It's essentially a rectangular case that has space for the AirTag and two AA batteries. It extends AirTag's battery life up to 10 years and comes with a built-in adhesive to stick it anywhere you want. To put its battery life extension into context, a standard CR2032 battery lasts over a year in an AirTag. The company recommends using lithium batteries over alkaline or rechargeable options.
The Elevation Lab offering is also IP69-rated for water and dust resistance. The one drawback is that its casing reduces the AirTag's sound output. Otherwise, it works seamlessly and is easy to install. You can buy a single pack for $25, whereas its multi-packs are cheaper — batteries are not included. Amazon shoppers have good things to say about it and have given it an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. Folks appreciate its durability and thoughtful design.
Pascacoo Airtag Passport Holder
Losing your passport while traveling abroad can be a massive hassle and unnecessarily hamper your vacation plans. Fortunately, the Pascacoo Airtag Passport Holder lets you track your passport using an AirTag. It's essentially a passport holder and wallet, which means it can also store some emergency cash, cards, and other paper documents. There are also slots for two SIM cards, one of which you can use to store a SIM removal tool. Moreover, the company has included RFID blocking material in the holder to keep your information safe.
Made from fake leather, the Pascacoo Airtag Passport Holder is priced at $17 and comes in six color options. It has received solid feedback from Amazon users, with an average buyer rating of 4.7 out of 5. Shoppers speak highly of its overall quality and its ability to fit an extra passport if needed. However, others point out that it can be hard to put in or remove the passport from it.
LEZYNE Saddle Tagger Airtag Case
If you need a way to track your bike, the LEZYNE Saddle Tagger Airtag Case is a well-rated option that attaches under your bicycle saddle and securely holds the AirTag. Its under-the-seat mounting makes sure the Apple tracker remains mostly out of sight. More importantly, it's rated IPX7 for water resistance, which means it can handle most splashes and rainwater. The LEZYNE Saddle Tagger is priced at $23 and has garnered a good average customer rating of 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon. Buyers are generally satisfied with its durability and ease of use.
More critical users say the accessory doesn't work with saddle bags and isn't completely invisible on all bikes. The included single security bolt also doesn't offer the most secure attachment for every model, and it can slide around unless you use tape or something else for better grip, as mentioned by a couple of buyers. As bikes don't have a standardized design, it's best to measure your saddle rails before ordering to ensure the case will work with it.
How we selected these AirTag accessories
AirTag is a widely liked smart tracker for Apple users, and its popularity has resulted in a whole ecosystem of accessories that enable clever new ways to use it or help it attach to many of your valuables. While picking up useful AirTag accessories, we focused on interesting accessories that solve problems faced by many people or make it easier to use the Apple tracker. We refined our selection to include only the best-rated options that have generally received good feedback from buyers. All our recommendations are rated 4.3 or more out of 5 on Amazon and are available in the U.S.