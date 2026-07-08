5 Useful Accessories Every AirTag User Needs

Although you can find plenty of smart trackers and other gadgets powered by Apple's Find My network on the market, AirTag remains a popular choice because of its built-in support for Precision Finding technology using the Ultra Wideband chip in your iPhone (or Apple Watch in the case of the second-generation AirTag). AirTags are also appreciated for their removable battery, resistance to water and dust, and the ability to share your contact information using NFC. However, it's not without drawbacks: one of the most notable is its circular design that lacks any cutouts to attach it to your keys and other items. This is where AirTag accessories come into play.

There is an expansive ecosystem of AirTag accessories that not only fix some of the flaws of this Apple smart tracker but also make it more useful. If you already own an AirTag or are planning to get one, these useful accessories are worth checking out.