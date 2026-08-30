5 Wireless Products Worth Switching To Wired For

Our everyday life is full of wireless devices. After all, they offer a more straightforward way to use technology without worrying about cables, compatible ports, and so on. For example, you can just put AirPods on your ears to listen to a song on your Apple device, or connect a mouse wirelessly and start using it with your computer. However, those perks are not necessarily worth it for everybody, and for some people, switching from wireless to wired connectivity in certain cases can be a lot better for reliability, avoiding battery issues, and more precise control of your overall experience. Some products that might perform better in wired fashion include gaming controllers, cables to charge a phone, and CarPlay or Android Auto adapters.

With wired products, the connection is always certain and doesn't lag, which can be a dealbreaker in some decisive moments — whether during gameplay, making a long presentation, or trying to get to a new location while driving. That said, it's important to note that not everybody should make the switch from wireless to wired connections, as sometimes the former is more convenient. For example, a good Wi-Fi router in a small environment is reliable enough for most uses, but if you're always streaming content, participating in important meetings, or even gaming online, having an Ethernet cable is going to ensure you get the best internet speeds possible. With those caveats in mind, here are some wireless products that might be worth switching out for wired versions for at least some users.