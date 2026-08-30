Do You Actually Own The Digital Games You Buy On PlayStation 5?

With all the recent news that PlayStation games will no longer have physical discs, including an ongoing California lawsuit that questions as much, it has gamers wondering if they actually own the games they've purchased on the PlayStation 5. Sadly, the short answer is no; you don't own the digital PlayStation games that you buy. What you are buying is a license — the right to play those games. At the end of the day, Sony not only controls how long you can access the content, but it can also revoke said access. Think of it like renting, but instead of having to bring back the copy, Sony lets you conditionally play your games as long as the game is still hosted on the servers and you use the correct account to play. Plus, you can no longer loan and resell your copy.

Paying for a license does not mean you are buying the game — Sony even words this confusingly by using the words "Confirm Purchase" in the storefront. California law AB 2426 requires companies to be clearer and more transparent about what consumers are actually purchasing. In Sony's case, it isn't clear whether you are buying the full game digitally or just the license. While Sony does outline what is being purchased in the Software Product License Agreement, users can still skip the agreement entirely during the transaction process, since it isn't mandatory to confirm and read the agreement when making a purchase in the PlayStation Store.