5 Tiny Gadgets That Are Surprisingly Powerful

When using smart devices around the house, it's only practical to have a smart switch on hand too. That's where the Flic Duo comes into the picture. Unlike most smart switches, this small remote measuring 2 x 1.14 x 0.31 inches is built with two buttons. That means you can easily set each one to two different functionalities. For instance, you can use the top button for cranking up the temperature and the bottom button for turning it down. If you pair the Flic Duo with a smart bulb, one button can be used to turn it on and the other to adjust the brightness.

And that's just half of what this surprisingly powerful tiny gadget can do. When mounted on the wall, the Flic Duo works like other smart switches. You can do a single press, double press, and hold to perform your desired task. When in your hand, though, the Flic Duo lets you use more than just these three actions. Thanks to its accelerometer, it can sense gestures like twisting your hand clockwise or counter-clockwise and moving your hand up, down, left, or right. You can assign each gesture to trigger specific tasks. Say, swiping left will make Spotify return to the previous track and swiping right will skip to the next song.

Keep in mind, though, that the Flic Duo should be connected to the Flic Hub to unlock the twist functionality. If you don't have a hub, you can pair it directly with your phone but without access to the twist gesture. The Flic Duo also supports Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings and can be integrated with devices like Chromecast, Philips Hue, and Sonos, along with apps like Spotify, Slack, and even your phone's camera app.