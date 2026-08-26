DuckDuckGo Trolls Meta With 'Anti-Surveillance' Sunglasses

Sunglasses provide protection for your eyes from the harsh rays of the sun, and If you want to record a video, you have a smartphone in your pocket. Then Meta got the idea to combine the two into its smart sunglasses. In a marketing stunt meant to make fun of those smart glasses with video cameras, the company behind the DuckDuckGo search engine has released its own "smart" sunglasses.

A promotional video posted to DuckDuckGo's social media reveals a supposedly remarkable invention called sunglasses. Instead of featuring AI, cameras, and technology that can record and submit data to the cloud, DuckDuckGo's sunglasses are designed to block the sun. The revolutionary idea is also priced rather reasonably at $35. That's much lower when compared to Meta's Ray-Ban line of smart sunglasses that can go for up to around $459. The DuckDuckGo sunglasses even feature small icons on them that show they don't feature Wi-Fi, a camera, or notifications.

DuckDuckGo's brand of sunglasses are called the DuckDuckGo Paso Robles. They're available to purchase online, and people have actually bought so many they've sold out, according to a social media post. The video posted to DuckDuckGo's YouTube channel has more than 250,000 views and over 1,100 comments from people sharing how much they enjoy the idea, and that they've actually bought some themselves.