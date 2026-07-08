Meta Is Disabling Cameras For Smart Glass Modders Who Tamper With The Privacy Light

Smart glasses from Meta and Ray-Ban come equipped with a camera that can snap a photo or record video of anything the wearer is looking at. If it weren't for a privacy light that pulses brightly when the camera is in use, you might never know when a smart glass wearer is recording you without consent. But here's the kicker: hardware modders developed a mod for Meta Ray-Ban glasses that blocks the LED privacy light.

The good news is that Meta has acted quickly to address this obvious problem. Meta has rolled out a mandatory update that disables the camera whenever the privacy light LED is blocked, tampered with, or broken. Additionally, Meta claims it is actively working to remove advertisements and listings promoting LED tampering services. Action is being taken against people or businesses who sell these services.

This update is a win for privacy, albeit a small one. There are still other privacy concerns surrounding Meta smart glasses that make them a worrisome product for the general public. In February, it became known that Meta planned to add a facial recognition upgrade to smart glasses that would enable wearers to identify and look up information about people at a glance. Meta has since removed this face-recognition system from its smart glasses due to public outcry, but there's no guarantee it won't return.