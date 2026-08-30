Why Did Motorola Phones Fail (And What Brought Them Back)?

The story of Motorola's phone business resembles a rollercoaster ride. After decades spent building expertise in radio communications, Motorola engineer Martin Cooper made history in 1973 by making the first public call from a handheld cellular phone prototype. A decade later, Motorola turned that breakthrough into the DynaTAC 8000X (pictured), widely regarded as the first handheld cellular phone available to consumers. From there, the company went on to become one of the biggest names in mobile phones, pioneering increasingly smaller and more sophisticated handsets before going on to launch the iconic StarTAC and RAZR V3 in 1996 and 2004, respectively. But it wasn't all smooth sailing.

In 2006, Motorola was at the height of its powers, enjoying about 21% of the global mobile phone market, making it the world's second-largest handset maker behind Nokia. Much of that success was down to the RAZR, which had become a huge hit since its launch in 2004. But rather than developing a new generation of phones, the company relied on the formula that had worked so well, churning out RAZR variants like the PEBL, SLVR, and KRZR. While sales remained healthy enough for a while, Motorola became overly dependent on its aging product line at a time when the market was changing rapidly. Competitors were already pushing ahead with 3G phones and the emerging category of smartphones, including BlackBerry devices, although it's fair to say that the new type of handset was a relatively niche part of the market in the mid-2000s. Motorola, meanwhile, was struggling to find a successor to the RAZR capable of capturing people's attention in the same way. And then, in 2007, along came Apple's iPhone.