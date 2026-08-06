5 Perks Of Switching To A Motorola Phone
When it comes to switching to a new phone, most people typically think about Apple or Samsung Galaxy models. That makes sense, since the two brands dominate the flagship model market, but that doesn't mean the other options are bad. Brands like Motorola also do a great job at offering solid perks that make owning one of the company's devices worth trying.
Motorola has produced some iconic phones throughout history, such as the StarTAC and the Razr V3. While the brand has undergone several changes over time, Motorola has still managed to build its own identity. The company's current-generation smartphones are known for offering good battery life and competitive prices across product lines, such as Moto G, Edge, and Razr. Even though it is not perfect and there are some disadvantages to buying a Motorola phone, the advantages do make up for them. If you're thinking of making a switch, we've listed some advantages of Motorola phones that might help you with your buying decision.
Motorola offers aggressive pricing on mid-range smartphones
For users who do not want a flagship phone and are okay with some trade-offs for a lower price, Motorola makes some of the best budget phones worth buying. That is because the company usually runs somewhat more aggressive promotions, especially on previous-year models, so anyone who tends to wait can get rewarded with good savings.
This strategy makes Moto G devices and even some Edge models more attractive to consumers after the first price cuts. In many cases, you can get a device with an OLED screen, good battery life, and fast charging with a good discount from the launch price. So, for anyone who does not insist on powerful cameras or longer software support, those savings pay off.
So, one of the biggest perks of switching to Motorola phones is the promotions that can reduce the price by $100, $200, or even more, since the company can deliver a balanced experience without charging the price of a premium smartphone.
Moto Gestures provide convenient shortcuts for daily tasks
Moto Gestures is one of the hallmark features that define phones made by the brand. Using hand gestures as shortcuts, you can chop the air to turn on or off the flashlight without having to unlock the screen or find the flashlight button in the shortcuts. Similarly, you can open the camera with a wrist movement, even if the device is locked.
When you get used to these movements, they become part of your daily life as they can save a few important seconds. For example, you can quickly switch on the camera before a scene you want to shoot disappears. You can also enable/disable these functions, so you only keep what helps your routine.
The best bit is that once the movements become part of your muscle memory, you use them almost without thinking. Other Android gestures also work in a similar way, and can also be useful once you get used to them.
Motorola devices offer excellent multi-day battery life
Longer battery life is a major purchase driver for anyone who spends hours away from an outlet but still needs to use the Internet, GPS, and the camera. Rideshare drivers and travelers on long routes often require phones that can last longer between charges.
Luckily, one of the biggest perks of Motorola phones is the battery life, especially if you're the type of user who spends a lot of time on your phone. Many devices in the Moto G and Edge lineup are fitted with 5,000 or 5,200 mAh cells, so you can easily get through a full day or even two days of usage under moderate load.
Tom's Guide's real-world tests have also shown the Moto G and Moto G Play to offer some of the best battery life in 2026. Also, this longer battery life is not limited to one model from the manufacturer, as you can find similar specs in many devices from Motorola. Another plus is charging, as these phones usually support fast or even wireless charging.
Smart Connect seamlessly links Motorola phones with PCs and TVs
Smart Connect is one of Motorola's best perks. The feature allows you to connect compatible models to computers, tablets, monitors, and TVs. You can transfer files, open phone apps on the PC, or mirror the screen, and you can also use the rear camera as a webcam, making the phone almost a portable desktop.
Unlike brands that reserve productivity features only for flagships, Motorola makes this feature available on the mid-range Edge and Moto G lineups as well. Unlike Apple or Samsung, which have their own closed ecosystems, Motorola offers a little more flexibility here.
In practice, you can work on a PC interface straight from the phone. You can also make high-quality video calls using the rear cameras. Some models even let you play mobile games on larger screens using a Bluetooth controller. That said, it is worth noting that features and compatibility vary a lot depending on the device.
Many Motorola phones still include a 3.5mm headphone jack
While several companies abandoned the headphone jack, Motorola is one of the few Android phone manufacturers that keeps this port in some of its phones. The traditional 3.5mm port still appears in the 2026 variants of Moto G or G Power. So, if you are one of those people who like the old-school charm of using wired headphones, this may be one of Motorola's biggest perks.
The advantage may seem small, but for anyone who already has good wired headphones or prefers a connection without delay, a 3.5mm port is excellent. However, it is worth remembering that not all Motorola models have this connection, since flagship or foldable devices, such as Edge and Razr, follow the same trend as other companies. So, if you choose one of those, your options will again be limited to using Bluetooth headphones or wired adapters to access your music.