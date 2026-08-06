5 Perks Of Switching To A Motorola Phone

When it comes to switching to a new phone, most people typically think about Apple or Samsung Galaxy models. That makes sense, since the two brands dominate the flagship model market, but that doesn't mean the other options are bad. Brands like Motorola also do a great job at offering solid perks that make owning one of the company's devices worth trying.

Motorola has produced some iconic phones throughout history, such as the StarTAC and the Razr V3. While the brand has undergone several changes over time, Motorola has still managed to build its own identity. The company's current-generation smartphones are known for offering good battery life and competitive prices across product lines, such as Moto G, Edge, and Razr. Even though it is not perfect and there are some disadvantages to buying a Motorola phone, the advantages do make up for them. If you're thinking of making a switch, we've listed some advantages of Motorola phones that might help you with your buying decision.