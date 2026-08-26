A New Google Maps Bug Is Breaking A Critical Feature For Android Auto Users

If you use Google Maps on Android Auto, then you might find yourself dealing with an annoying issue where the color-coded traffic lines completely vanish when using the Maps function in your car. This problem originally showed up on Android, iOS, and desktop versions of Maps, but it now seems to have made the jump to Android Auto. These colors highlight the current state of traffic on your drive, with green, yellow, orange, and red traffic lines giving you quick information about the route you're currently taking.

While the exact cause of the issue isn't known yet, based on the timing of its initial appearance and some user reports, it may be linked to the release of the new Immersive Navigation features in Google Maps. This update hit Android Auto in July, bringing a revamped set of 3D visuals and more prominent functionality to Google Maps, meant to make it easier to travel and see where you were going. However, as Android Authority notes, the feature appears to be tied to a wider server rollout rather than individual client-side updates. That means pinning down the exact cause may be difficult, and it might not be tied to Immersive Navigation at all.