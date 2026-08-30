5 Reasons To Skip The Google Pixel 11 (And Why You Should Upgrade To The Pixel 10 Now)

We've known that the Pixel 11 series would see a price hike since it was announced in July, and while there are plenty of new features coming with the Google Pixel 11, there are a handful of compromises as well. So why spend more to potentially get less when there's ample stock of older Pixel models that compare and, in some cases, even outpace the latest generation?

Google ditched the 128 GB Pixel 11 model, bumping things up to 256 GB and 512 GB for its two options, which somewhat explains the more expensive price point where every model is now $100 more than it was last year. But when it comes to RAM, the top-end Pixel 11 Pro with 512 GB storage only offers 12 GB this year instead of 16 GB (more on that below), so even when you spend more, for certain models, you indeed get less. This is ultimately what makes the higher price of the Pixel 11 hard to swallow when there are Pixel 10 Pros still on the market.

Basically, thanks to the RAM crisis, what's old is new again when the latest models released this year haven't done much to differentiate themselves from previous generations in an effort to cut manufacturing costs. Consumers need not care what something costs to build; all they need to know is which phone offers the best specs at the best price point, and that's the Pixel 10 hands down, thanks to its lower pricing and comparable performance.