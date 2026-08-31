5 Common Problems Owners Have With Asus Laptops

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In my own experience with Asus ROG and TUF laptops, they're very solid, but that doesn't mean software and hardware issues can't happen from time to time. Like all laptops, Asus machines aren't immune to software bugs, loose connections, and hardware issues. Named after the mythical Greek flying horse "Pegasus" via a shortened namesake, Asus dominates the laptop market across its Zenbook, Vivobook, ROG, TUF, and ProArt lines, so plenty of people live with an Asus laptop on a daily basis.

Owners will eventually come across a frustrating quirk thanks to Asus laptops being everywhere, so naturally there will be more visible complaints than there are with smaller brands. Asus is a legit major player in the PC and laptop markets — specifically, a publicly traded Taiwanese firm that isn't owned by a parent company.

Given my experience with Asus laptops, I've rounded up the five most common issues with Asus laptops and how to fix them properly. Most of these fixes can be applied to other laptops, too, so even if readers aren't currently running an Asus machine or thinking of buying one, it's worth knowing the warning signs for the below issues before a little problem becomes a bigger issue.