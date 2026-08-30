How Cellphone Service Prices Have Changed Since The '90s

The world's first mobile phone call was made on April 3, 1973, and by the end of the century, there were 86 million wireless subscribers in the U.S. Fast forward to today, and now there are more than 400 million accounts. Along the way, many things have changed about how we use our cellphones, and one of the biggest changes is how we're paying for it.

The 1990s was a decade of whirlwind change in the tech industry, and that was especially true when it came to mobile phone service. Wireless telcos faced stiff competition with a rush of local players like Houston Cellular, Bell Atlantic, and NYNEX taking shares in their respective markets before they were eventually gobbled up in constant succession to become the Big Three of cellular service: AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Back then, though, a crowded field and changing technologies — text messaging between networks and mobile internet access debuted in 1999 — meant that rate plans, add-ons, and fees were never the same between any two carriers. For the average consumer, though, it wasn't gigabytes or texts they were paying for: it was call minutes.