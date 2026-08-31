3 Myths About Fixing Cracked Phone Screens You Need To Stop Believing

It's not uncommon to see someone using a phone with a screen full of cracks and chalking it up to being a cosmetic issue. After all, the phone still works, right? But have you ever considered that the crack started small, with something like a hairline fracture that spread? So, when you get a crack on your screen, you need to take action right away to stop the damage from spreading.

For small cracks, you can hold the glass together while you work out a permanent solution. For example, you can put a screen protector over the cracked screen or apply a small piece of clear tape to it to prevent the cracks from spreading. These two temporary solutions also protect your finger so you don't end up cutting yourself as you swipe on the cracked screen. Super glue is not recommended because if you apply too much, it can get inside the screen and cause touch issues. If it's your only option, apply a very small amount with a cotton swab for precision.

If the crack is severe, you need to replace the screen right away. If you're confident in your skills, you can purchase a replacement screen and phone repair kit on Amazon and replace it yourself. Be careful, and follow a step-by-step guide, because if done improperly, you can damage some of the phone's internal components. That's why it's best to use a professional repair service.