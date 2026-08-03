Can You Put A Screen Protector On A Cracked Phone Screen?

One of the worst things that can happen to a smartphone is cracking the display after an accidental drop. That's because screen replacements can be costly for both iPhone and Android devices when premium warranty services like AppleCare+ aren't available. Newer devices like the iPhone 17 models may be more durable than their predecessors, but it's a good idea to use a screen protector to reduce the risk of cracking the display. If the screen does break after an accidental impact, replacing it should be a priority. Placing a screen protector on a cracked phone screen can be a temporary solution, especially in scenarios that involve minor, hairline cracks. A screen protector can also help with more significantly damaged glass, as it may help prevent injury from glass fragments.

However, a screen protector shouldn't be a permanent fix for a broken display, as it won't miraculously increase the durability of the cracked screen. While the screen protector might give users a false sense of security, the display integrity is already compromised. Additional drops and even the pressure involved in applying certain screen protectors may produce new screen damage.

On the other hand, if you plan on replacing the damaged display yourself, applying a screen protector to the damaged unit might be advised, depending on how much damage the display sustained. The screen protector can ensure that loose pieces of glass do not fall, and that you don't hurt yourself while handling the device. Repair procedures do not require commercial screen protectors, as an iFixit guide shows. You can use packaging tape to secure the cracked display before removing it.