Nokia's New Retro Throwback Could Be The Swiss Army Knife Of Phones

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The newly released Nokia 300 Charge is a retro throwback phone with a nostalgic design, but it's also so much more. It's no exaggeration to say that it could be the Swiss Army Knife of phones. It functions as a high-capacity portable powerbank that can provide juice to other compatible phones and accessories, and you can also use it as a powerful LED flashlight that's four times brighter than previous Nokia phone lights. And, with the large battery it boasts enough power to last up to 40 days on standby or 37 hours of talk time.

It's worth noting that the Nokia 300 Charge is not a smartphone. In fact, Nokia's last two smartphones are set to lose software support soon. The mobile device manufacturer HMD is responsible for utilizing the Nokia brand in the phone market, but the company has opted to rebrand its smartphone lineup. However, the Nokia name is still used for retro-style "dumbphones" like the 300 Charge, which are designed to be purely practical, rugged, and long-lasting.

HMD is not who owns Nokia, but the partnership between these two companies has resulted in a wide range of products that call to mind the days when Nokia was the name behind the best-selling mobile phone of all time. The newest release, the Nokia 300 Charge, is available now in the Philippines, with a broader international release soon to come.