5 Good Lock Modules That Enable Powerful Customization On Samsung Phones

If you own a Samsung smartphone, Good Lock is one hidden feature you should definitely try. The app hosts several plugins that can unlock a whole suite of new functionalities. You're almost guaranteed to find a plugin that'll enhance your experience, even if you don't consider yourself a power user. For starters, it can tweak your camera capabilities, make one-hand operations more seamless, and provide you with even more customization options than the stock experience offers.

The best part is that you don't have to download every module; you can install and toggle the ones you want to use and ignore the rest if you prefer the stock experience for specific features. Lastly, since Samsung officially supports Good Lock, you also don't have to worry about compatibility, as Samsung actively updates the custom plugin suite for each major OS version. You only need to manually update your modules within the Good Lock app or through the Galaxy Store.