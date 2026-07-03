5 Samsung Galaxy Features You Have To Enable Yourself

If you're like most users, the only time you remember to restart your Galaxy phone is whenever you're running into some sort of issue. When everything is working as expected, rebooting your device is probably the last thing you'd think of doing. But this is one habit you should start breaking. That's because how often you restart your phone has an impact on its performance — the longer its uptime is, the more problems can pop up later on. Rebooting regularly can help keep your Samsung Galaxy running smoothly.

But what if you forget? That's where the Auto optimization option in Settings comes in handy. This menu allows you to automatically restart your Galaxy phone. This, however, doesn't necessarily mean you'll be dealing with random restarts while you're actively using your device. Auto restart will only be activated during certain scenarios, such as while your phone is idle, the screen is off, the battery is at 30% or more, and the SIM card lock is disabled.

To turn on auto restart on your Samsung Galaxy, follow these steps:

In the Settings app, scroll down to Device care. Under Performance, tap Auto optimization. Open Auto restart. To make your Galaxy restart whenever it detects performance issues, toggle on Restart when needed. To have your device restart regularly, enable Restart on schedule and set your days and time of choice. You're free to select multiple days.

Once your Samsung Galaxy restarts automatically, make sure to unlock it afterwards. Otherwise, it won't be able to receive alerts, sound alarms, and display the names of any incoming callers.