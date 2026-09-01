5 Disadvantages Of Using Apple Maps Instead Of Google Maps

It may feel like it was another world years ago when people stopped at a gas station and picked up a paper map to travel. Today, travelers can take advantage of multiple automated systems that deliver up-to-date directions. Two of the most popular are Apple Maps and Google Maps. You may prefer one over the other, perhaps because Google Maps has added key features for 2026 or because you're loyal to everything that has the world-famous Apple logo on it.

If you're using Apple Maps, you may be experiencing disadvantages compared to Google Maps. Some of them include the possibility of bloated storage, a lack of detailed, integrated user reviews for restaurants and businesses, an occasional selection of routes that aren't always the fastest based on real-time information, an inability to fully use it on a non-iOS device, and fewer benefits for international travelers.

Some may decide that the disadvantages of Apple Maps make it not worth using. However, they may not want to use Google's offering, either. Perhaps you might decide that Waze is better than Google Maps or Apple Maps for planning driving routes, especially considering that Google Maps utilizes some of Waze's features. (Google owns Waze.) You may even prefer using Garmin over the other options. The standalone Garmin device means you can preserve your smartphone's battery, while receiving many of the same navigational features of smartphone apps. (You can also leave the Garmin in your car.)