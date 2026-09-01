Is There Any Point In Buying A Kindle After The Price Hikes?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon hardware was always on the cheap end, courtesy of its robust delivery network and the tech giant's goals of selling you subscriptions and other extras. However, the unthinkable happened, and insane memory prices (thanks to AI) have put Amazon's amazing hardware prices on pause. Almost all products, from Echo smart speakers to Kindles, saw a massive 60% price hike. If you were about to embark on your e-reader journey (or just wanted to update your reading gear), tough luck. You'll have to pay around $50 extra. So, is there any point in buying a Kindle right now?

Short answer: probably not. The earlier part of 2026 was the best time to snag a Kindle, as the memory shortage hadn't taken full hold on the market. Now, things are wildly different, and you'll just end up overpaying. Plus, Amazon hinted at running occasional promotions, so there's a high possibility its e-readers will get a hefty discount (which might slash that $50 off). This might happen even sooner than you expect.

History has a knack for repeating itself, so it's realistic to expect Amazon to hold its annual Prime Big Deal Days event around October 7. With that considered, it's best to hold off on buying stuff until that sale materializes.