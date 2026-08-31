Solar farms are large areas of land with interconnected panels that harness the power of the sun and convert it into electricity. They're often used to provide power to businesses and homes, which can be more sustainable versus fossil fuels. However, they are not without controversy. That is the case with a solar farm in the U.K. that bypassed local councils and went straight to the federal government for approval. It is common for large projects such as buildings and housing developments to go through local councils in the U.K. before being built.

Yet the country's second-largest solar farm, being built in Lincolnshire, was fast-tracked by the government where it was approved, having bypassed the local council. Approval was granted due to the solar farm being classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP). It will reportedly generate enough energy to power 130,000 homes. However, the residents of these homes are not thrilled about the project. It's the exact opposite of the unexpected effect Tibetan solar farms are having on local residents. Those who live near the U.K. solar farm have been actively campaigning against its construction.