120Hz Doesn't Equal 120FPS: Here's How They're Different

Shopping for a new TV, laptop, or gaming system can be exhilarating, but some of the specs and details can also make the experience a little confusing. Chief among these are the terms refresh rate and frame rate, which some people mistakenly use interchangeably. While both are crucial measurements in determining the proper equipment for your viewing, computing, and gaming setups, it's important to know that they are very different. When considering refresh rate versus frame rate, 120Hz does not equal 120FPS.

Refresh rate is measured in Hertz, or Hz, and it indicates how many times (the frequency) the screen updates in a second. In the case of a 120Hz refresh rate, that means the monitor has the ability to refresh its image up to 120 times a second. Higher refresh rates equate to smoother motion on the screen. Frame rate, on the other hand, measures how many frames the processor can produce in a second, so a GPU with a frame rate of 120FPS can show 120 individual frames per second. Low FPS can make the video or game look choppy, while higher frame rates result in a more responsive interaction. The most important thing to note, though, is that in order to get the most from your gaming or home entertainment setup, you want the Hz and FPS to be as balanced as possible. Compromising on the refresh rate, or the frame rate, is one of the mistakes you should avoid when buying a monitor or TV.