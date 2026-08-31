This Unexpected Country Is Building The EU's Biggest Solar Farm

When you hear the word Romania, what first springs to mind is probably medieval castles or the legendary Count Dracula. Now, you can add renewable energy to the list. According to Balkan Green Energy News, Romania will finally become home to the largest solar power project in the entire EU. Rezolv Energy, the company behind the project, got the green light from the Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority to move forward with constructing a massive solar site in Romania's Arad province: the Dama Solar.

Spain's Iberian Peninsula solar panels already produced a surplus of energy in 2026, and England is investing heavily in solar farms. Now Europe has a new green energy haven, it seems. Valued at approximately 520 million euros, this single facility will take up over 2,400 acres of land in the northwest and will be powerful enough to deliver peak capacity of as many as 1.3 gigawatts. For reference, Germany's Witznitz, currently the biggest facility in Europe, outputs "only" 650 megawatts at its peak.

The Romanian project, once operational, will also dwarf Spain's Escatrón-Chiprana-Samper farm, which has 17 units combined outputting 850 megawatts. Despite Romania lagging behind other EU countries on the green energy front, the Dama Solar plant still had a rocky road. In fact, it took several years for the project to gain regulatory clearance. The biggest hurdle? Environmental concerns raised by the Transylvanian Carpathia Society, which fought back against the project in court, citing the protection of fauna and wildlife in the region.