How England's 43,000-Panel Solar Farm Is Vital To A Climate Emergency Action Plan
The borough of Wokingham, located within Berkshire, England, has approved of a large solar farm following what could have been a long delay. As reported by the BBC, Barkham Solar Farm is scheduled to start construction later this year in the hopes of reaching partial grid connection in September 2027 and full operation in 2029. Once complete, the 43,000-panel solar farm should be capable of powering 10,500 homes, a significant step towards the borough's emergency climate action plan.
Though it was paused earlier this year due to changes in the U.K. government's timetables for renewable projects, Barkham Solar Farm should only be a couple of months behind its original goal instead of several years. The government's decision to update its reform to allow more installations to move forward is no doubt related to the increasingly dire climate emergency, which Wokingham Borough Councillor Lou Timlin called "more urgent than ever." In 2026, record-breaking heatwaves across Europe have been responsible for thousands of deaths, including an estimated 2,877 in England alone during May and June.
Projects like Barkham Solar Farm are small steps in the grand scheme of things, but they're crucial to the U.K. government's goal of hitting 63.7% of total electricity production from clean sources by 2030. In 2025, it reached over 50% clean power (including not-so-clean nuclear) and was coal-free for the first time in over 140 years — a significant and symbolic milestone for the country that built the world's first coal plant.
England's solar plans are also economic boons
Projects like Barkham Solar Farm that can supply solar energy are vital to the country's green energy transition goals. In 2025, wind accounted for 32% of the U.K.'s electricity, more than any other source. However, gas wasn't far behind at 29.3%. Solar was responsible for 6.7%, which is low but unsurprising given that Britain definitely isn't known for its sunny weather. It's also a respectable jump from 4.9% in 2024.
On top of the environmental benefits, solar farms are known to be good for human health and the economy alike. Solar farms can save lives when they replace fossil fuel plants and the air pollution they cause. They also come with economic benefits. The Wokingham Borough Council expects Barkham to bring in over £1 million every year (around $1.35 million as of this writing), a major boost for the council's stretched budget.
Elsewhere, solar energy installations have given farmers (a group particularly impacted by climate change) a way to supplement their income by grazing sheep on solar farms. Installing panels on an operating farm as this Colorado farmer did can provide better conditions for crops while also producing a surplus of energy, which can be sold to local utility companies for another source of income. While there are those who oppose projects like Barkham Solar Farm, it's hard to take their grievances too seriously when the problem is so dire and the solution is both available and widely beneficial.