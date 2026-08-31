Who Owns Poco, The Android Phone Brand?

The moment you start looking at Android phones beyond the big manufacturers like Samsung and Google, you're in a colorful world of brands that often seem confusing. For instance, peek at phone brands owned by Chinese companies, and you'll quickly notice that a bunch of them started life under the umbrella of bigger companies before being spun into separate brands. Remember when Redmi used to be Xiaomi's product line? Well, Xiaomi still owns Redmi, but it operates as an independent brand. If your memory serves you well, POCO used to be a Xiaomi model too. Are POCO and Xiaomi the same today?

The story is nearly identical to Redmi's. Xiaomi, the famous Chinese phone company, still owns the POCO brand. In 2018, Xiaomi released the first POCO F1, which made waves in the industry. Designed as a high-end phone sporting all the best specs of the day, it gave Samsung Note 9 a run for its money at a significantly lower price. POCO quickly became famous, and after just two years, Xiaomi spun it into an independent brand. Much like Redmi became a budget-to-mid-tier phone brand for the manufacturer, POCO focuses on delivering powerful specs in a more affordable package.

POCO went "solo" to push original designs and has a completely different marketing and sales team from Xiaomi. However, the brand shares manufacturing and after-sales resources with its parent company. POCO products are most likely made at Xiaomi's Beijing plant, and some products may also be assembled in India, where Xiaomi is one of the top manufacturers.