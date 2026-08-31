What Is Anker's Trickle Charging Mode, And Should You Use It?

Everyone needs to plug in and charge the batteries sometimes. Literally speaking, we do this with all sorts of personal gadgets more often than we'd like to. Well, if you think it's a pain today, it used to be that every gadget came with its own bulky, dumb adapter and a special little connector that seemingly existed for the sole purpose of charging that very gadget. The advent and improvement of USB charging has certainly made a difference on that front, and mobile accessory brand Anker has been a big help in replacing your lost or broken wall adapters and power banks.

That said, everything has a quirk or two, and for Anker power banks, you might have seen them stay on for hours at a time, apparently not putting out any charge. Why would that be the case? Well, it turns out that these portable batteries have a dedicated mode that lets you trickle charge smaller accessories properly with a double-tap of the power button. Why this mode exists has to do with how low-current draw affects the relationship between a device and a battery-driven power source.