4 Anker Power Banks With Built-In Cables

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We all own daily driver tech devices, and items like phones and laptops are battery-powered. That means you'll need to make sure said battery stays full throughout the day. Carrying around a USB cable will only get you so far if you don't have a power brick to plug it into, which is why some folks invest in a portable power bank. Most units are about the size of the average smartphone, and typically contain a handful of USB ports for charging your everyday gadgets. And when it comes to reliable power bank makers, one brand you can always rely on is Anker.

There are dozens of Anker power banks on the market at any given time, but what if you're looking for one with an integrated cable? The main benefit is that you won't have to worry about keeping a USB cable on standby, but these portable chargers often include USB ports, along with many other features. Anker has several power banks with built-in cables to choose from, and we selected four of them to shed a bit more light on.

While our primary criterion for inclusion is that the bank must have an attached cable, we also considered total battery life, port variety, and fail-safe tech when vetting these Anker products. There's something on our list for every want, need, and budget, so let's dive in. First up is a top-rated Anker charger: the Anker Nano Power Bank (10K).