4 Anker Power Banks With Built-In Cables
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We all own daily driver tech devices, and items like phones and laptops are battery-powered. That means you'll need to make sure said battery stays full throughout the day. Carrying around a USB cable will only get you so far if you don't have a power brick to plug it into, which is why some folks invest in a portable power bank. Most units are about the size of the average smartphone, and typically contain a handful of USB ports for charging your everyday gadgets. And when it comes to reliable power bank makers, one brand you can always rely on is Anker.
There are dozens of Anker power banks on the market at any given time, but what if you're looking for one with an integrated cable? The main benefit is that you won't have to worry about keeping a USB cable on standby, but these portable chargers often include USB ports, along with many other features. Anker has several power banks with built-in cables to choose from, and we selected four of them to shed a bit more light on.
While our primary criterion for inclusion is that the bank must have an attached cable, we also considered total battery life, port variety, and fail-safe tech when vetting these Anker products. There's something on our list for every want, need, and budget, so let's dive in. First up is a top-rated Anker charger: the Anker Nano Power Bank (10K).
Anker Nano Power Bank (A1638)
When it comes to power and versatility, the $60 Anker Nano Power Bank is a grab-and-go charger that everyone should consider. Available in several colorways, the charger has a 10,000-milliamp capacity and outputs up to 45 watts at max power. Whether you need a fast phone replenishment or a quick top-off for your AirPods case, the Nano is designed to charge your tech fast. According to Anker, the Nano will actually charge an iPhone 16 from zero to 50% in just 27 minutes!
The Nano Power Bank rocks an integrated USB-C cable that measures 2.3 feet long, outputs up to 45 watts, and has an auto-retract function. You'll also have access to a 45-watt USB-C port and a 22.5-watt USB-A port. When it's time to charge the power bank, Anker recommends using a 30-watt power adapter (sold separately), and the Nano can even charge your devices while it's recharging.
On Amazon, the Nano scored 4.6 out of 5 stars, which is based on over 2,900 user reviews. The lion's share of the feedback is bountiful praise, but we did read a few reports of the retractable cable failing after several months. Some users also reported that the Nano failed to hold a charge after only light use. That said, we always suggest testing all device functions sooner rather than later; that way, any quality defects should be covered by Anker's warranty.
Anker Travel Essential Power Bank (A1383)
Power users of everyday consumer tech: heed this. We'd like to direct your attention to the $70 Anker Power Bank, a 20,000-milliamper-hour charger that delivers a whopping 65 watts to a single device via the built-in USB-C port. You'll also get up to 65 watts when one device is plugged into the USB-C port, and up to 22.5 watts via USB-A.
The Travel Essential is one of the best Anker power banks for charging a laptop; Anker claims that just 30 minutes of USB-C charging will raise a MacBook Air from zero to 52% battery life. For fastest charge times, you'll want to use either the USB-C port or the built-in USB-C cable. You can also activate trickle charging (optimized charging for low-voltage devices) by double-tapping the charger's button, which is located right next to the device display.
The Travel Essential isn't just great for charging a laptop; it's also a power bank you can rely on to top off handheld game consoles like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. More than 8,900 Amazon users shared feedback on the Travel Essential, earning the product a 4.6-out-of-5-star score. The majority of reviews are 5-star, but it is worth noting that even folks who adore the Travel Essential find it a little bulky.
Anker MagGo Power Bank (A1657)
Smartwatches are popular wearables that usually aren't too expensive and are generally battery-efficient. But if a product like the Apple Watch is essential to your livelihood, you'll need a power bank that can provide backup charging in a pinch. For that, look no further than the $90 Anker MagGo Power Bank, a 10,000-milliamp charger with an adjustable, magnetized charge pad for the Apple Watch. When attached, your wrist companion receives up to 5 watts through the dock.
Don't forget: this is a built-in cable roundup, and the Anker MagGo is no exception. The integrated USB-C cable delivers up to 30 watts when no other device is connected. Unfortunately, the wire is only 8.46 inches long, so whatever you plan on connecting will need to sit close to the power bank. The MagGo even supports pass-through charging, allowing you to refuel a phone or other gadget while the bank itself is being topped off.
Color options include white, black, pink, and green, and Amazon feedback is two thumbs up for the most part. Earning 4.6 out of 5 stars, based on over 1,900 reviews, a couple of repeat complaints were weight (heavier than it looks) and power bank failures under varying circumstances. It's a worthwhile purchase for Apple Watch devotees, but make sure to test your product thoroughly once you've opened it.
Anker Zolo Magnetic Power Bank (A1685)
Built-in kickstands are always a nice addition to a great phone case, so you can imagine our delight when we found an Anker power bank that included one, too. The $50 Anker Zolo Magnetic Power Bank is sold in four colorways (black, white, blue, and pink) and features a multi-angle, foldout stand. When the bank is attached to your phone, you can quickly switch between portrait and landscape orientations. Anker's branding calls the Zolo an iPhone-optimized charger, but many Android devices are compatible with it as well.
When fully charged, you'll have up to 10,000 milliamps to work with, and a 30-watt max output when one device is connected via USB-C. We also like that the built-in USB-C uses braided jacketing and includes a right-angle adapter. Other charging options include a 30-watt USB-C port, and up to 7.5 watts when using the wireless Qi dock. Unfortunately, this is the only Anker bank on our list that doesn't have a battery readout display; instead, it uses four LEDs to indicate how much power remains.
Amazon shoppers gave the Zolo 4.5 out of 5 stars, which was based on almost 3,800 reviews. While most of the products we've discussed include Anker's ActiveShield tech for temperature monitoring, a few customers reported that the Zolo felt overly warm in use. There may also be a few quality control issues (a few units reportedly failed in a short period), so be sure to test yours thoroughly to ensure it works correctly.
How we chose these Anker power banks
Owning a power bank with a built-in USB cable can be quite the godsend. It's especially beneficial in public places like airports and train stations, because you won't need to rely on public-facing USB ports and outlets that may be unsafe. When selecting the four Anker chargers that made it on our list, we confirmed that all units were flight-approved, and that each power bank had more than one charging method.
We also did our best to reference a number of use cases (e.g., charging a laptop, charging an Apple Watch), and we leaned on Amazon user reviews to hone in on any potential pros and cons worth writing about.