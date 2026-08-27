T-Mobile Is Giving Away This Motorola Phone For Free – Here's How To Get One

New and existing T-Mobile customers can receive up to four Motorola Razr+ devices for each new line they open with an Experience Beyond plan. New members must choose the Experience Beyond 2.0 plan, but existing members can choose between the 2.0 and Go5G Next plans. The Experience Beyond 2.0 plan includes additional perks, such as a 5-year price guarantee, access to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, and an unlimited mobile hotspot.

The latest Motorola Razr+ features a 50MP main camera with a 32MP selfie camera, an Octa-core CPU, and 8GB of RAM. When we compared the Motorola Razr+ to the Samsung Galaxy Flip 8, we couldn't help but gush over the device's cover screen, which is great for quickly checking messages, notifications, or even playing some time-wasting games. Though, like anything for free, there is some additional information to know.

Looking at the fine print, customers won't be able to combine this offer with other promotions, offers, or discounts, and those with canceled lines within the last 90 days may need to reactivate them. Any added lines must all be in good standing for users to receive up to $1,100 in bill credits. Customers will also be expected to pay the remaining device balance if they cancel their service or switch carriers before the end of the two-year period. Nonetheless, this can be a tantalizing offer for those who need a new line or want one of the latest Motorola flip phones.