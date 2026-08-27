T-Mobile Is Giving Away This Motorola Phone For Free – Here's How To Get One
New tech is always sweet, but getting it for free is even sweeter. If you're interested in the Motorola Razr+, T-Mobile is giving the device away for free to new and existing customers. All you need to do is activate a new line with the company's Experience Beyond plan. However, be sure to read the fine details to fully take advantage of this offer, which can be found on T-Mobile's website and is only available for a limited time.
Giving away phones is nothing new for T-Mobile, as the carrier also offered customers a deal on a free iPhone 17 back in March. This latest deal doesn't require a trade-in, but users should know the offer is for up to 36 monthly bill credits on an active account. A $35 device connection charge will also be due for the Razr+, as well as any applicable tax. T-Mobile also has a few additional deals, including a Moto G Stylus for $10 when activating a new line. If you're not familiar with the Razr+, BGR provided a full review of the device, and we found that it excels in a few key areas compared to a similar-style phone (especially for free).
What to know about the T-Mobile Razr+ deal
New and existing T-Mobile customers can receive up to four Motorola Razr+ devices for each new line they open with an Experience Beyond plan. New members must choose the Experience Beyond 2.0 plan, but existing members can choose between the 2.0 and Go5G Next plans. The Experience Beyond 2.0 plan includes additional perks, such as a 5-year price guarantee, access to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, and an unlimited mobile hotspot.
The latest Motorola Razr+ features a 50MP main camera with a 32MP selfie camera, an Octa-core CPU, and 8GB of RAM. When we compared the Motorola Razr+ to the Samsung Galaxy Flip 8, we couldn't help but gush over the device's cover screen, which is great for quickly checking messages, notifications, or even playing some time-wasting games. Though, like anything for free, there is some additional information to know.
Looking at the fine print, customers won't be able to combine this offer with other promotions, offers, or discounts, and those with canceled lines within the last 90 days may need to reactivate them. Any added lines must all be in good standing for users to receive up to $1,100 in bill credits. Customers will also be expected to pay the remaining device balance if they cancel their service or switch carriers before the end of the two-year period. Nonetheless, this can be a tantalizing offer for those who need a new line or want one of the latest Motorola flip phones.