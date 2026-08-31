Why Are The Most Powerful Graphics Cards So Expensive?

Unfortunately, if replacing your aging graphics card was on your itinerary for the year, you're probably out of luck. The memory shortage we can thank AI for has pushed prices to the stratosphere. For instance, a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (a powerful graphics card that outpaces consoles like the PS5 by a wide margin) is priced north of $900, a price hike of over 36% when compared to June 2026 — not to mention that the card originally launched at just $549. Of course, the RAM crisis is clearly the main culprit in why graphics cards are so expensive now, but it started way before AI decided to eat all our memory.

Stating the obvious: graphics cards are complex. At the heart of a top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 5090 (a card that had a launch MSRP of $1,999) is the GPU, a dedicated processor that performs graphics rendering. A graphics card also has its own dedicated memory. In the case of the aforementioned RTX 5090, you get 32 GB of VRAM to work with. Other components include an I/O interface, a printed circuit board, a cooling system, and even its own BIOS. When you think about it, this is its own little computer, so it's always going to cost more than just one processor.

You also have to account for the extra costs that come from third-party manufacturers. GPU manufacturers like AMD and Nvidia sell their chips to third-party companies that ultimately produce graphics cards and add their own custom components like PCBs and coolers. Add on top of that the price increase, courtesy of cryptocurrency mining and component shortages stemming as far back as the COVID-19 pandemic, and that's why powerful graphics cards have been akin to solid gold for almost a decade.