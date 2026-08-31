Making A Spreadsheet With '80s Tech Looked Totally Different Than Today

Spreadsheets were a key selling point of personal computers in the '80s and '90s as a quick, easy, and accurate way to fill out reports and track data. One of the first spreadsheet programs was VisiCalc on the Apple II (also coming to other 8-bit machines), becoming one of the primary selling points of Apple's second computer. As the PCs from the '70s, like the Apple II, often used monochrome, the program is often viewed today in black and green. That said, you can see the foundations of modern software like Excel or Google Sheets (which still have their differences) starting to form here. The lettered columns and numbered rows are present, and formulas were started with a + instead of =.

What you will notice is the lack of traditional "windows," with graphical desktop interfaces a hot-button issue through most of the late '80s and early '90s, before modern operating systems totally figured it out. Windows and Mac OS hadn't solidified the desktop environment just yet in the general public. Hence why VisiCalc's killer, Lotus 1-2-3, despite being far more advanced than its competitor, still looks like raw terminal output. That was what graphical user interfaces were before standardization.