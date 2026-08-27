Chinese Robot Breaks Usain Bolt's 100m World Record Time — Then Smashes Into A Wall

China held its second World Humanoid Robot Games event in late August 2026 at Beijing's National Speed Skating Oval, an event meant to display the country's advances in and commitment to robotics. The field has attracted plenty of research and development — not to mention interest — in recent years, particularly after the arrival of large language models like ChatGPT and Gemini. Similar AI technology may provide the brains to humanoid robots. But the 2026 Robot Games in China made the news not because of new robotics innovations that would allow a humanoid to fold clothes faster than before. Instead, the event surprised the world with robots that could run the 100-meter race even faster than humans. A few robots beat Usain Bolt's 2009 world record (9.58 seconds) several times, with the fastest time dropping to 8.64 seconds in the final. While these humanoids ran significantly faster races than last year, they were not able to stop like a human would. Instead, they crashed at full speed into a padded wall after passing the finish line, requiring assistance.

A Tiangong Ultra robot model won the 100-meter race on August 26 with a time of 8.64 seconds, a significant achievement compared to its 21.50-second time in 2025. A version of the robot finished in 9.39 seconds during a heat earlier in the competition. A similar model improved to 8.86 seconds during a semifinal. The Honor Lightning model is another humanoid that beat Bolt's time during the Games. The robot finished in 9.47 seconds during the opening heat that Tiangong Ultra won. Before the Games, Lightning was even faster (9.32 seconds) during a test.

The Robot Games also showed other types of humanoids involved in other games, including soccer, table tennis, and jumping, in addition to running.