What Screen Size Do You Need For A Home Projector?

While building a home theater, at some point, you'll want to figure out what screen size is best for you. Unless you're projecting on a flat surface like a whitewashed wall, you'll need to separately order a proper screen. Common screen sizes include 100 to 120 inches, while home theater projectors often top out around 224 inches. The prices aren't much different across sizes, so most people will choose a size based on how much space they have available — a bigger wall or screen space means a bigger screen, so it only makes sense. But the biggest option isn't necessarily better. You should really choose based on the optimal viewing distance.

The bigger the screen, the further the viewing distance should be, so going too big could actually dampen the experience in a limited space. The best way to calculate screen size for viewing distance is to use the recommended field of view figures and related multipliers. Those are 30 degrees, per the SMPTE, or 40 degrees, per THX for a more cinematic experience. First, measure your viewing distance in inches — the space from your couch to the screen — and multiply it by 0.835 for 40 degrees or 0.65 for 30 degrees. In short, your viewing distance times the official multiplier for your desired field of view will give you the optimal screen size.

If your couch is 10 feet away (120 inches) and you're considering a field of view of 40 degrees, then a 100-inch screen would be a good choice (120 x 0.835 = 100). Ultimately, with the right projector, the right screen, and the right calculations, it's easy to turn your TV space into a home cinema, and it really doesn't take much extra work.