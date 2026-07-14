What Is The 1-2-10 Rule For Screens?
Screens are everywhere. Your laptop, phone, tablet, and TV all have screens. While you should still monitor screen time using the 20-20-20 rule to prevent eye strain, it's equally important to consider your positioning. It turns out that there's another simple rule regarding where you should sit and stand when looking at a specific device's screen.
Referred to as the "1-2-10" rule, it refers to being being 1 foot away from a phone, 2 feet away from a monitor, and 10 feet away from a television. Of course, this isn't always going to be perfectly applicable. This distance may vary a bit depending on your screen size/ratio, especially on your TV or monitor, and whether you own a smaller phone like the Pixel 10 or iPhone 17. But this is still a good guideline, and especially helpful for teaching children when they are young, as they might not understand that they shouldn't sit too close in front of the TV, have a smartphone nearly touching their face, or have their tablet too far away.
The idea behind the 1-2-10 rule is to prevent muscle fatigue, known as asthenopia, in your eyes, as this can cause headaches and temporary blurred vision. Plus, you're known to blink less when you're solely focused on what's on the display, which can dry out your eyes. A good viewing angle and proper distance should ideally put less strain on your eyes. Pair this with the 20-20-20 rule to take breaks and maintain good eye health, and also consider an app to monitor your screen time for your phone.
The 1-2-10 rule dictates distance and viewing
While the 1-2-10 rule is treated as a standard ergonomic guideline, it does not always help dictate what you should do when a change in viewing angle becomes required; depending on the hardware or lighting conditions, your optimal viewing angle may change. Monitors, TV screens, and even phone screens can have different viewing angles depending on their panel type. Phones can have large foldable screens, making them much larger than their cover displays and thus requiring a bit more distance to view. The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, essentially a 10-inch tablet, is a prime example of this.
Another unique case is curved monitors. That type of display can change the way you look at a screen and affect its height or tilt relative to where you are standing or sitting, slightly deviating from the rule. Curved monitors redirect the pixels toward the center, so your viewing distance might need to be recalibrated depending on the curvature. Moreover, for an optimal viewing experience, you might need to adjust monitor or chair height to improve neck posture and optimize the room's lighting to reduce glare, just as you would maintain good posture and positioning when staring at a smartphone.
While the type of hardware matters, it is less of a concern for laptops, since they don't have curved screens unless you connect one externally. But if you're working near window panels, you'll want to angle your laptop away from direct sunlight and alter the brightness while still using it at arm's length.