Did A New Google 'Pulse' App Just Appear On Your Android Phone? Here's What It Does

Android users may have noticed a new app appearing on their phones in recent days. The app is called Android Pulse, and if you're curious what it is and what it does, then you aren't alone. Google started adding the app to Android devices this month. According to the current Play Store listing, it's only a few days old and has already reached more than 10 million downloads.

The sudden appearance of a new app you don't remember installing can be surprising, to say the least. Even though this one is from Google, the tech industry broadly doesn't have the best track record for letting users know about big changes that aren't part of flashy product launches. After all, it's hard to forget about when Google made a similar move with its Android System Safety Core last year by installing a feature ostensibly to scan for "unwanted content" including abusive imagery. Google's move, and poor communication, raised privacy and security fears instead.

This time, Google says Pulse is something different. The company told Android Authority that Pulse is an already-existing Google system service that the update simply made it visible in the settings app. The service itself appears to have existed since March of this year.