CMF Clip Pro Review: Great Open Buds At A Reasonable Price

The Clip Pro's design is built around a C-shaped bridge that wraps over the edge of your ear, with a flexible, elastic titanium wire core inside that allows the clip to adapt to different ear shapes. Each earbud weighs just 5.9 grams, which is important for a device that is meant to hang off your ear all day. You can get them in Dark Grey, Light Grey, or Coral, and I'm reviewing the Coral model, which I quite like the look of.

The charging case is unique-looking, too. It comes in the same color as the earbuds and has a tactile spinner on top that you can press. CMF calls this the Smart Dial, and it can actually be used to control volume, playback, calls, and more. It's kind of cool, and I love the tactile feel of it. On the back, there's a USB-C port for charging. Unfortunately, that is the only way to charge these earbuds since they don't support wireless charging of any kind.

Apart from the controls in the case, each bud has its own control in the form of a little button on the main unit of the bud. Normally, I don't like physical buttons on earbuds, but these are positioned in such a way that pressing a button doesn't have the same comfort issues as on other wireless earbuds. While the design of the case looks neat, it does make it somewhat tricky to put the buds in easily at first. You'll get used to how they slot in after a few tries.

Durability is decent, but not exceptional. The earbuds carry an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, which covers sweat and light rain — fine for workouts and commutes, though not on the level of sportier options that reach IP57 or higher. The charging case gets an IPX2 rating for drip resistance, which is more than most cases get, but it's certainly not going to prevent damage if you forget your earbuds are in your pocket and jump in the pool.