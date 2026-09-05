4 Popular Action Camera Brands, Ranked

Action cameras gained popularity in the early 2000s when GoPro introduced the Hero as a simple, small, and rugged 35mm film camera that could be taken along on outdoor adventures to capture photos in almost any condition. When the digital version came out in 2006, simply known as the Digital Hero, it started what would become an epic chapter in the history of videography. Outdoor and adventure enthusiasts could capture moments from a first-person perspective like no other camera has been able to do in the past.

GoPro dominated the action camera category from the early 2000s until 2019, when DJI entered the market with the Osmo Action. Since then, other brands in this category such as Insta360 and a slew of other cheaper brands became available, but it was always going to be tough to dislodge GoPro from its dominance in the category it created, and only a few brands were able to keep up (and in some cases exceed) the GoPro's quality. We researched the different action camera brands, and came up with a top four, ranking them from worst to best in this category. Here are our top picks.