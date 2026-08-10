7 Best DJI Cameras For Photography And Vlogging
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People who want professional-grade cameras for photography will love products from Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm, with their DSLRs and mirrorless cameras doing a great job of helping aspiring photographers make their craft look more beautiful than ever as they capture the beauty of everyday life. However, some people would prefer to use technologically advanced cameras that help them capture quality action shots or make their vlogging endeavors easier than ever. Auto-stabilization, compact designs, and — obviously enough — high picture quality are all areas that a separate camera needs to nail if it wants to convince people that their newest iPhone's camera isn't the only way to take great pictures and videos.
One particular company that has wowed the masses with its suite of amazing drones and cameras is DJI. This Chinese company enjoys a dominant presence in the drone market, even though their presence in the United States is severely limited courtesy of an FCC ban. Thankfully, some of its latest drones can still be found on sites like Amazon, and the other cameras that DJI sells don't face these restrictions. They also sell some of the best gimbals you can buy for your iPhone, if you're interested in that.
Mavic 4 Pro
With a triple lens setup consisting of a 100MP Hasselblad main camera and two large CMOS dual tele cameras, the Mavic 4 Pro is easily one of the best drones on the market for people who want to take cinematic photos and jaw-dropping 6K HDR videos. Not only are these high-res videos shot at 60 FPS, but you can also unlock a higher frame rate of 120 FPS if you downgrade the video quality to 4K. Photos themselves can be stored in JPEG or RAW formats, which is something that professional photographers will appreciate. This latest drone model comes equipped with a newly-designed 360-degree gimbal to ensure proper stabilization, letting you easily flip the camera to take landscape or portrait shots, depending on your requirement.
Speaking of new inclusions, the Mavic 4 Pro has a LiDAR sensor for the first time that, when coupled with its 0.1-Lux Nightscape Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing technology, enables a level of anti-collision that is very reliable even in low-light conditions and ensures that your expensive, $2,199 piece of tech doesn't become an elaborate piece of junk if it falls from a massive height. Battery life has been improved from its previous model as well, reaching almost an hour of use before it needs to be charged. If you splurge a bit more on this device, you can get your hands on the advanced RC Pro 2 remote controller, which feels very premium courtesy of its rotating main screen and folding control sticks.
Osmo Action 6
A GoPro isn't the only way to take stellar action shots. DJI also stepped into the picture with the Osmo Action 6, a flagship action camera that boasts a new 1/1.1-inch square sensor to make it useful across a variety of lighting conditions. That's further bolstered by a variable f/2.0-f/4.0 aperture to control the amount of light that enters the lens. It powers the camera's SuperNight mode, making it viable in low-light conditions. Just like a GoPro, the Action 6 also includes the option to change lenses, letting you choose between the regular variant, a Macro Lens for beautiful close-up shots, and an FOV Boost Lens to make your dynamic shots look more appealing.
You can opt for 4K recordings at 120 FPS, a higher 8K resolution at the cost of a lowered frame rate of 60 FPS, or regular 1080 p videos that boast a frame rate of 240 FPS. Videos can be shot in 16:9, 4:3, and 1:1 aspect ratios, and you can extract the footage in portrait or landscape format. With an internal storage capacity of 50 GB, capture as many videos and photos as you want before having to backup data. A four-hour battery life is very impressive, as is waterproof protection that lets you submerge it in depths of up to 65 feet without major issues. It lacks the amazing app features, cloud access, and other ecosystem perks of the GoPro, but the appealing price point of $426 for the Essential Combo makes it a cost-effective alternative.
Avata 360
As great as the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is, there are two issues. It's very expensive and too feature-rich for its own good, which may alienate beginners. Pull things back a bit with the Avata 360. At $979, it's less than half the price of the Mavic 4 Pro, and boasts two flight modes for greater control. You can either use the RC 2 controller or opt for a first-person view that uses special goggles and motion controls, courtesy of the DJI Goggles N3 and the DJI RC Motion 3 controller — two gadgets every DJI drone enthusiast needs. You'll have to spend more to gain access to both control schemes, which isn't ideal.
Even if you crash it, the cinewhoop design — referring to the circular hoops around the propellers that offer more protection — prevents your device from suffering major damage. It helps that LiDAR, IR sensors, and the camera's video feed help fuel its collision avoidance systems. The battery life of 22 minutes is also decent enough for you to get the footage you want before it needs a rest.
Photographers and videographers might care more about the camera quality itself, and the Avata 360 is no slouch in this department. This drone has a 360-degree camera that can capture stellar 8K HDR videos at 60 FPS. It also takes 360-degree photos with a resolution of 120 megapixels. You can switch out this special lens for a regular one that shoots 4K videos at 60 FPS.
Osmo Pocket 4P
The Osmo Pocket 4P is the perfect gimbal camera for people who take their vlogging seriously or just want a pocket-friendly camera for clicking amazing photos. It comes with two lenses, the first being a 20 mm f/2.0 main camera that records 4K videos with frame rates of a whopping 240 FPS. It's apt for most regular camera uses that involve taking videos at arm's length or capturing wide shots with detail. Meanwhile, the 60 mm f/1.8 telephoto lens is much better for taking videos and photos of solitary subjects, like your food or a single person you may be communicating with.
Operating the camera is very straightforward — just flip the display placed on the camera to quickly start the device and begin recording. This screen can be rotated accordingly to capture footage in either landscape or portrait mode. Autofocus also works very well, keeping your subject in view at all times without any unnecessary blurring. Even with the gimbal mechanism and the dual-lens setup making this camera far more top-heavy than its previous iterations, the design doesn't take up too much space and is very portable — a must for any vlogging camera. For $847.99 — which can be even cheaper if you buy it from Japan — you can get the Creator Combo, serving as a one-stop solution for all your recording needs. Along with the camera, you'll get the DJI Mic 3, a fill light for illumination purposes, and a mini tripod.
Osmo Nano
If you want a camera perfect for taking action shots or vlogs without having to lug around a massive device, then the $389 Osmo Nano is a mini gadget you actually need. This magnetic device is small enough to fit in your pocket, and, yet, it boasts impressive camera quality that makes the most of its compact design. The main unit itself is small and weighs just over 2½ ounces. Along with the camera comes a multipurpose vision dock that lets you control the camera, check its viewfinder, and charge the main unit. The camera sports an in-built storage of either 64 GB or 128 GB — based on the model — along with a microSD slot to further expand capacity.
What about the camera itself? Well, for a small unit, the Osmo Nano is capable of taking quality 4K videos at 60 FPS, capturing shots with a maximum possible FOV of 143 degrees. Still photography is also very competent, taking 35MP photos that can be shot in JPEG, RAW, or both. The magnet makes it compatible with an array of DJI accessories, including magnetic headbands, hat clips, lanyards, and mounts to help it function.
On its own, the Osmo Nano lasts for an hour on a full charge. This time is extended if you connect it to the vision dock, but this can lead to the unit overheating after a point. The lack of detachable batteries means that you should keep the dock charged at all times.
Mini 5 Pro
There's a reason why DJI's drones are so widespread. The products cater to every kind of drone user... including the ones who don't want their device to be so large and bulky that carrying it around becomes a major pain. That's why the Mini 5 Pro is so useful, weighing just under 9 ounces to make it one of the lightest drones on the market. As long as you don't use this drone in windy conditions, you're good to go!
It helps the price of $759 makes it the cheapest drone on this list. The camera takes great 50 MP photos and 4K HDR videos at up to 60 FPS. The 1-inch CMOS sensor and an f/1.8 aperture ensure that any content shot from this drone is well-lit and beautiful to behold. The improved 360-degree ActiveTrack technology guarantees excellent subject tracking, while the 225-degree flexible gimbal rotation accomplishes two tasks. Firstly, videos remain stable no matter how erratically you move the drone. Secondly, the freeform rotation lets you take portrait videos with ease, making this drone very Instagram-friendly.
Of course, this package isn't totally perfect. A battery life of just around 36 minutes isn't the greatest and limits this drone's usability. If you want to use this drone with the superior DJI RC 2 controller, then its cost-effectiveness takes a serious tumble since you'll need to drop an additional $379 for superior control. These drawbacks aren't dealbreakers and shouldn't stop anyone from taking this drone.
Osmo 360
Despite its compact size and the fact that this is DJI's first foray into dedicated 360-degree cameras, the Osmo 360 is competent enough that one would be fooled into thinking that DJI has been developing these special cameras for a while. The large, square 1-inch 360-degree HDR image sensors are marvels of technology that breathe new life into your 120 MP photos, bolstering the quality of low-light photography. Meanwhile, for videos, native 8K recording that reaches up to 50 FPS makes this unique camera a no-brainer for anyone who wants to take amazing 360-degree videos. You can bump up the FPS to 120 in single-lens mode, although you'll settle for 4K video resolutions.
Given how much space videos and photos shot via the DJI Osmo 360 are going to take, the 105 GB internal storage is much appreciated. It also added a separate memory card slot, letting you store terabytes of data without any issues. Battery life is astounding, staying active for a little over one-and-a-half hours if you stick to dedicated 8K captures. With Endurance mode on and the resolution at 6K, the camera lasts for almost double the time on a full charge.
It may seem like DJI has knocked it out of the park with their first attempt at developing a 360-degree camera — there's one major issue. You can't swap out the Osmo 360's lens to capture regular photos and videos.
Methodology
DJI cameras that are great for professional photography, high-quality vlogs, or both have been mentioned here. The latest model per camera type, wherever applicable, has been chosen. Finally, each camera has glowing reviews — a minimum of 4 out of 5 or 8 out of 10 — across three or more reputable publications. These review outlets include Digital Camera World, TechRadar, Wired, CNET, Amateur Photographer, Trusted Reviews, T3, Tom's Guide, Engadget, Expert Reviews, and PCMag.