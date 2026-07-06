9 Mini Gadgets You Might Actually Need This Summer
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Summer is finally here, so it's time to either take all the adventures that you've been planning or to slow down with a drink in hand at the edge of the pool. The hot months bring with them some inconveniences though, so we've rounded up some useful gadgets that will make the season more comfortable and memorable for you.
For this list of mini gadgets you might actually need this summer, we've included ways to beat the heat, methods to keep your music going, and a device that will capture the season's most amazing moments. No matter what kind of summer you want to have, we're pretty sure that you'll appreciate having at least a few of these products on hand.
All the gadgets included in this article are available on Amazon, and they're all considered portable devices that won't take up a lot of space. They've also all received a solid average score on the platform after at least 1,000 ratings, and we've highlighted comments from shoppers and professional reviewers to support their inclusion in this list.
Jisulife Life9 handheld fan
The heat of summer can get uncomfortable, so you'll want a powerful handheld fan like the Jisulife Life9. For $35.99 on Amazon, you'll get a device that's powered by a brushless motor that can deliver wind speed of up to 10 meters per second, which is surprisingly strong considering its size of just 1.3 inches by 2.4 inches by 4.7 inches, according to the retailer's customers. This portability, as it slides into any bag and even your pocket, is part of why it has such a high score of 4.6 stars on the platform after almost 3,400 reviews.
Amazon's shoppers added that this Jisulife handheld fan feels sturdy and well-made, which was also mentioned by Adrian Video Image. The review of the gadget also demonstrated the ease of using it, including how to move through its five speed settings, as well as its rubber base that allows it to stay in place on a flat surface. With its 5,000 mAh battery, Jisulife promises up to 18 hours of usage on the lowest speed and up to 3.5 hours on the highest speed before this device needs to recharge through its USB-C port.
Tedajo Y7 waist fan
The Tedajo Y7 is another device that can keep you cool during a summer heatwave, but in a form factor that's different from a handheld fan. It's a waist fan that can be clipped to your jeans or shirt, or worn around your neck with its included strap. Its measurements are 4.5 inches by 3 inches by 3 inches, but Amazon shoppers said that you shouldn't judge this portable fan's power by its size. It significantly improves your comfort while you're outdoors in the heat, for excellent value from a gadget that costs $24.99. After more than 1,300 ratings on the retailer's website, the gadget carries an average score of 4.3 stars.
In a review by CNN's Underscored, this Tedajo fan received positive feedback for its simple design. It only comes with one button, which you'll use to turn it on and off and cycle through its six speed settings. It's also equipped with a battery that can last up to 40 hours from a full charge depending on the setting you choose. According to an Amazon customer, it lasts through an 8-hour shift at the second speed setting without its battery running out.
Geniani Erie humidifier
With almost 38,000 ratings resulting in an average score of 4.2 stars, the Geniani Erie is a popular option on Amazon for a portable humidifier. This is partly due to its affordable price of $23.99, but it's also because of its sleek design that measures 3.4 inches by 3.4 inches by 6 inches, and its quiet operation that won't disturb you while you work or sleep, according to the retailer's customers. It comes with a 250ml water tank that's more than enough to prevent dry air around you, which is a major issue during the summer months. Everything Humidifiers said in its review of the gadget that it can run for up 8 hours intermittently, and added said that it's very easy to refill once needed.
This Geniani portable humidifier is powered by a USB port, so you can plug it into a power bank if you want to use it in transit. Whether you'll be putting it in your office or bedroom during summer, you won't feel any dampness because its mist output is just right, according to Amazon shoppers.
Life360 Tile Essentials Bluetooth trackers
There's a real risk of losing or misplacing your stuff when hanging out among summer crowds or if you go on a trip over the season. The Life360 Tile Essentials package of Bluetooth trackers will help give you peace of mind for $74.99 on Amazon. The bundle includes two Tiles Mates, which measure 1.5 inches by 1.5 inches by 0.3 inch, a Tile Slim that's 2.1 inches by 3.4 inches by 0.1 inch, and a Tile Sticker that's 1.1 inches by 1.1 inches by 0.3 inch. The Tile Mate is the standard version of the gadget that you can slip into bags or attach to keys through its keyrings, the Tile Slim is like a credit card that fits in your wallet, and the Tile Sticker attaches to any other object with its built-in adhesive.
Amazon's customers have given an average score of 4.4 stars to this Life360 Tile bundle after more than 2,500 reviews, with significant praise for the reliability in tracking the location of items within range. You'll also be able to make the trackers play a sound to make it easier to find them. Their easy setup and versatility are the focus of SafeWise's review of these gadgets, while testing revealed that they can still be detected when they're about 100 meters away from your phone.
JBL Clip 5 Bluetooth speaker
If you want to keep your music playing during your summer activities, JBL's Bluetooth speakers are a popular choice on Amazon, and the JBL Clip 5 is one of the brand's smaller models with dimensions of 3.4 inches by 1.8 inches by 5.3 inches. It's also one of its highest-rated devices on the retailer's website at 4.7 stars following almost 8,200 reviews, with many shoppers impressed by its sound quality and loud volume despite its compact size and affordable price of $79.95.
Amazon's customers added that the built-in loop that gives the JBL Clip 5 its name makes it very convenient to hang the Bluetooth speaker anywhere. TechRadar's review, meanwhile, highlighted its durability, with a dunk test that proves the gadget's IP67 rating for water protection. This means it's an excellent companion for going to the beach, or on a hiking adventure. There was also a a battery test that saw the device last for 11.5 hours at 50% volume, which TechRadar said is already quite loud, meeting JBL's promised runtime of up to 12 hours. If you want to get even more out of it, activating Playtime Boost will get you another 3 hours before you need to recharge the speaker.
Baseus Inspire XC1 clip-on earbuds
Over-ear headphones or wireless earbuds help you enjoy music during the summer months, but because they cover your ears or plug up your ear canals, they might get uncomfortable because of the heat. Open-ear earbuds like the Baseus Inspire XC1, which are available on Amazon for $129.99, have a breathable design so you can wear them for much longer under the sun. They wrap around the side of your ears, and once they're clipped on, they'll stay in place even when you're working out, according to Wired. They also have an IP66 waterproof rating, so they won't be damaged by splashes of water and sweat.
These Baseus clip-on earbuds have an average score of 4.3 stars on Amazon's website, following more than 1,000 reviews. The retailer's customers expressed skepticism at first that the open-ear design could deliver excellent audio performance, but along with Wired, they said that their sound quality is outstanding, especially with Baseus' collaboration with Bose for these wireless earbuds. Shoppers also said that their batteries last as advertised, running up to 8 hours on a single charge. With their charging case, which measures 2.6 inches by 1.2 inches by 2.1 inches, you'll get a total of 40 hours.
Thermacell EX90 mosquito repellent
One of the worst things about summer is the mosquitoes, and the Thermacell EX90 is a mini gadget that will help with this problem. According to Amazon shoppers and Robert Veach, within just minutes of turning it on, you can start to see its effects of keeping mosquitoes away, making the device worth its price of $49.98 and the cost of subsequent refills. Thermacell said that the device can create a 20-foot zone of protection, and that it won't harm humans or pets.
Veach's review not only showed how fast this Thermacell mosquito repellent works, but also how easy it is to assemble the device. Amazon customers, which have given it an average score of 4.2 stars after more than 2,400 reviews, added that because it's a small gadget at 2.5 inches by 4 inches by 4.3 inches with a battery that can last up to 9 hours on a single charge, you'll be able to take this anywhere outdoors. The device also has an IP54 rating for protection against the elements.
Anker Nano A1638 power bank
Your mini gadgets for summer won't offer much value if they've run out of charge, so you should consider a power bank ready. The Anker Nano A1638 is a similarly small device at 3.2 inches by 1.4 inches by 2.0 inches, but it has a capacity of 10,000 mAh, which is about enough to fully charge modern smartphones twice. It also has fast charging of up to 45W, allowing it to recharge an iPhone 16 Pro's battery from zero to 50% in 27 minutes, according to Anker, and the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025's battery from zero to 50% in 22 minutes, according to Android Central's testing. These figures are solid for a power bank that costs $59.99 on Amazon, where it has almost 2,500 reviews and an average score of 4.6 stars.
One of the best features of this Anker power bank, according to Amazon shoppers, is its 2.3-foot retractable USB-C cable. Android Central said that the gadget's display is also very helpful as it can show not only its remaining charge, but also the amount of charge that it's providing or receiving, its battery health, and its battery temperature.
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro action camera
Preserve your favorite summer moments with the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, an action camera that measures just 2.8 inches by 1.7 inches by 1.3 inches. According to Trusted Reviews, it's "lighter, cheaper and more waterproof" when compared to its equivalents from GoPro and Insta360, and it's extremely durable with a rugged design. The gadget also offers amazing video and photo quality, as well as excellent image stabilization, according to Amazon's customers.
This DJI action camera is equipped with dual touchscreens, which Amazon shoppers said make it easier to frame selfie shots, and it accepts voice commands for truly hands-free operation. Trusted Reviews also tested the gadget's battery, getting about 2 hours of usage when recording 4K video at 60 frames per second, and no signs of overheating were felt either. The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Essential Combo, available for $339 on Amazon, where it has an average score of 4.7 stars and more than 1,500 reviews, comes with various accessories, including a protective frame, an adapter mount, a rubber lens protector, and a glass lens cover.
How we chose these mini gadgets that you might actually need this summer
All the devices recommended in this roundup are easy to purchase as they're available on Amazon, where they hold an average score of at least 4.2 stars with more than 1,000 reviews. Additionally, we tagged them as mini gadgets when none of their dimensions exceed six inches on any side. This makes them portable enough to easily bring with you everywhere you want to go during the summer, like for beach trips and camping trips.
To ensure that these mini gadgets are worth buying, we gathered feedback from the retailers' customers, as well as insights from trusted websites and channels. We then combined them with their functions and specifications that make them perfect for the summer, for proof that they belong in this roundup.