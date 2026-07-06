9 Mini Gadgets You Might Actually Need This Summer

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Summer is finally here, so it's time to either take all the adventures that you've been planning or to slow down with a drink in hand at the edge of the pool. The hot months bring with them some inconveniences though, so we've rounded up some useful gadgets that will make the season more comfortable and memorable for you.

For this list of mini gadgets you might actually need this summer, we've included ways to beat the heat, methods to keep your music going, and a device that will capture the season's most amazing moments. No matter what kind of summer you want to have, we're pretty sure that you'll appreciate having at least a few of these products on hand.

All the gadgets included in this article are available on Amazon, and they're all considered portable devices that won't take up a lot of space. They've also all received a solid average score on the platform after at least 1,000 ratings, and we've highlighted comments from shoppers and professional reviewers to support their inclusion in this list.