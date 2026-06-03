7 Gadgets And Accessories Every Drone Enthusiast Needs

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There's nothing wrong with using your drone straight out of the box without modifications. After all, everything you need to complete a flight is included, but aside from the most casual of drone pilots, some added accessories are both essential and obvious. For example, having extra batteries and a multi-battery charger is basically a necessity if you want to do more than one flight per trip. It's also usually cheaper to get those batteries and that charger when you buy the drone (something drone-giant DJI calls a "Fly More Combo") rather than buying them later.

But what about accessories that are less obvious? To answer this question, we compiled a list of gadgets and accessories that every drone enthusiast needs. Whether you're a brand-new pilot or you've been flying for years, there's probably at least one pain point you've endured that the right accessory could solve for you.

Our methodology for narrowing down these products was to primarily focus on highly rated products that solved a specific, common issue on a drone. When possible, we also tried to highlight first-party accessories (produced by the drone's original manufacturer), although the FCC's ban of major drone brand DJI has made this more difficult for the millions of DJI owners out there in the U.S. If you use DJI drones, then you'll have to be extra careful that third-party versions of the accessory types listed below are safe and of good quality.