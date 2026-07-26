The 7 Best Gimbals You Can Buy For Your iPhone

At this point, any state-of-the-art gimbal is almost expected to have some form of AI-powered tracking integrated into the mix, and the Hohem iSteady M7 is no exception. Expect to take some solid shots with its advanced tracking tech, courtesy of a detachable module with a camera of its own that focuses on a subject, letting you preview what it's seeing on the touchscreen placed on the iSteady M7.

The touchscreen that lets you access the gimbal's controls can be detached, turning it into a convenient digital remote control. With this module, you can control the gimbal's movement, trigger the AI-tracking module by double-tapping the subject shown on screen, and switch between familiar gimbal modes like PF (Pan Follow), PTF (Pan, Tilt, Follow), and POV (Point of View). The latter can also be controlled using physical controls on the gimbal, which may be preferable for people with large fingers who will find the 1.4-inch touchscreen to be a bit too awkward to navigate with.

Despite being a smartphone gimbal at heart, one rather odd drawback of this device is that it's not very portable. You'll need to make some space for it in your suitcase and carry a bag around with you at all times to lug this gimbal around with you. The Hohem Joy app does let you unlock extensive gimbal controls — including an option to let you record audio from a device connected to your phone — but the poor translation and weird design will make it slightly unpleasant to use, which isn't ideal given the $253.99 price point.