The 7 Best Gimbals You Can Buy For Your iPhone
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People who are serious about taking smooth, stable videos that look professional will be well-served with a gimbal. Even with all the auto-stabilizing tech in the world, there's only so much heavy lifting your phone can do to stabilize the video footage you're shooting when your hands are shaking constantly. With a gimbal, these problems become a thing of the past, as these devices account for device rotation and movement, cancelling it out by spinning the video recording device on a set axis and ensuring that any footage shot using your smartphone, DSLR, or mirrorless camera is stable.
A lot of professional, expensive gimbals are made specifically for valuable DSLRs or advanced cameras. The Zhiyun Crane 4, DJI RS 4 Pro, FeiyuTech Scorp 3, and the Zhiyun Cinepeer Crane 4E are advanced gimbals more than suited to this task. However, if you prefer recording videos on your iPhone, then there are gimbals crafted specifically to give your smartphone some stability as you record some intense, professional-looking videos with zero camera shake or rotation.
DJI RS 4 Mini
The DJI RS 4 and its Pro variant are both made specifically for heavy-duty cameras, so professionals with state-of-the-art equipment need only apply. However, if you're assuming that the DJI RS 4 Mini occupies the same niche, think again. Sure, this $309 mount supports compact cameras that weigh up to 4.4 pounds, but if you decide to splurge a bit extra ($388) on the Creator Combo, then you'll also get your hands on a smartphone mount. The extra cost required to make your iPhone compatible with this gimbal may be asking a lot, but the rest of the package is solid and makes the DJI RS 4 Mini one of the best gadgets on Amazon that can make your iPhone's camera even more powerful.
The second generation of DJI's automated axis locks provide a level of stabilization that is genuinely impressive on such a compact device, and it helps that the physical controls on this device are also satisfying to use. If you want your camera to focus on a single person, then the AI-powered subject tracking technology will be more than worth checking out. Just keep in mind that you'll need to log into the DJI app via your smartphone to activate this gimbal, but this is a one-time hassle that will unlock a whole new level of iPhone videography for you. Its performance and design are both highlights, which is why so many review outlets have showered the DJI RS 4 Mini with praise.
FeiyuTech Scorp Mini 3 Pro
If you want to get your hands on a universally compatible gimbal that is neither too massive nor overpriced, then the FeiyuTech Scorp Mini 3 Pro will be right up your alley. Whether you want to hook up a camera — which can be a DSLR, a compact device, or a mirrorless camera — or your iPhone to this device, the Scorp Mini 3 Pro will accommodate all these devices with ease. The gimbal controls are also pretty convenient, including a convenient knob that lets you configure the roll axis and tilt however you see fit, and a joystick built into the device to rotate and tilt your attached iPhone. For most other control options, there's a 1.3-inch OLED touchscreen on the gimbal that can be used to scroll through a wide array of options, letting you use this gimbal to follow a subject — powered by AI tracking tech — and automatically tune the device so that the image is perfectly positioned and stabilized.
The best part about this gimbal is how you can enjoy all these features for the very reasonable price point of $198.14. It even comes with a cooling fan for your phone, letting you capture videos for hours on end without worrying about any overheating... provided that there's enough charge in this phone to handle lengthy shoots. Speaking of battery, FeiyuTech confidently states that this gimbal can last for 14 hours on a full charge, instantly turning it into one of the coolest gadgets perfect for your next beach trip.
Hohem iSteady M7
At this point, any state-of-the-art gimbal is almost expected to have some form of AI-powered tracking integrated into the mix, and the Hohem iSteady M7 is no exception. Expect to take some solid shots with its advanced tracking tech, courtesy of a detachable module with a camera of its own that focuses on a subject, letting you preview what it's seeing on the touchscreen placed on the iSteady M7.
The touchscreen that lets you access the gimbal's controls can be detached, turning it into a convenient digital remote control. With this module, you can control the gimbal's movement, trigger the AI-tracking module by double-tapping the subject shown on screen, and switch between familiar gimbal modes like PF (Pan Follow), PTF (Pan, Tilt, Follow), and POV (Point of View). The latter can also be controlled using physical controls on the gimbal, which may be preferable for people with large fingers who will find the 1.4-inch touchscreen to be a bit too awkward to navigate with.
Despite being a smartphone gimbal at heart, one rather odd drawback of this device is that it's not very portable. You'll need to make some space for it in your suitcase and carry a bag around with you at all times to lug this gimbal around with you. The Hohem Joy app does let you unlock extensive gimbal controls — including an option to let you record audio from a device connected to your phone — but the poor translation and weird design will make it slightly unpleasant to use, which isn't ideal given the $253.99 price point.
Insta360 Flow 2 Pro
Not only does the $159.99 Insta360 Flow 2 Pro boast superb build quality, but it's also one of the best gimbals you can get for true iPhone compatibility. This is courtesy of its Apple DockKit support, meaning that it supports over 200 iOS apps that use the camera. And compared to the previous model, the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro is more compact, has enhanced durability, and offers features such as an integrated tripod and extension stick and a magnetic smartphone mount.
Whether you use your iPhone's camera directly or via third-party apps like Instagram or TikTok, the Flow 2 Pro can track subjects no matter what. It keeps the subject in focus, instantly reframes the subject if they go out of their way to escape the frame, and even boasts the ability to track multiple subjects at once, which is pretty rare. However, as useful as the AI tracking tech may be, you'll have to spend extra on a separate tracking module that can be attached to the main gimbal itself.
Still, there's no denying that the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro is perfect for content creation with an iPhone. You can shoot vlogs, take action shots, and even start cinematic live streams that keep you in focus at all times. You can even use your Apple Watch as a remote-control device for this gimbal, although these controls can be a bit complicated. Fortunately, the gesture controls are more than capable of getting the job done in their stead.
Zhiyun Smooth Q4
If portability is something you're seeking out with a gimbal purchase for your iPhone, then look no further than the Zhiyun Smooth Q4. This amazing device boasts a compact form factor and comes with a double-sided magnetic fill light that is perfect for low-light conditions. The brightness of this light, along with buttons to start and stop recording, a scroll wheel for focal length, and the ability to switch between various recording modes, can be adjusted via conveniently placed controls on the base of the gimbal. While the smooth Q4 was slightly more expensive than its predecessor at launch, the current $71.29 price tag is far, far more affordable than most other gimbals on the market.
Gesture controls are perfect for controlling this device from a distance, the extendable arm helps you use this gimbal like a very stable selfie stick, and SmartFollow 3.0 enables accurate subject tracking. The cherry on top of this affordable, tantalizing package is a 15-hour battery life that will help you shoot a ton of quality videos throughout the day before you finally have to charge this small, pocket-friendly gimbal. Just don't expect the Hyperlapse and Pano modes to be all that effective — the former results in noticeable video compression that leads to artifacting, while the latter tries to stitch together multiple images for a panorama shot but does a pretty poor job of aligning these photos properly.
DJI Osmo Mobile 8
While the DJI RS 4 Mini can accommodate a wide array of devices, the DJI Osmo Mobile 8 is built specifically for phones, and it's one of the coolest new gadgets every iPhone owner should know about. No matter which camera app you're using to record videos with, rest assured that the Mobile 8 will be compatible with all of them and then some. The built-in tripod and extension rod make it usable in a wide array of scenarios, while the deftly placed physical controls — a scroll wheel to adjust zoom or focus, a joystick to control axis movement, and three buttons to start/stop recording, switch between front and back cameras, alter the orientation of the phone, and lock the gimbal in place — make it very easy to use.
The Mobile 8 also comes with a magnetic attachment that further enhances its usability. This multifunctional module has a ton of uses, as the name suggests. It combines subject tracking, gesture controls, and the purpose of a fill light in a single module. Build quality is also worth highlighting, with this gimbal using a Teflon-coated grip for better handling, the rubber edges on the phone mount help secure your device, and the hinge feels so sturdy that the additional effort required to move it around will give you an added sense of security regarding your phone's well-being. The final touch that may convince you to spend $125 on this gimbal is the inclusion of 360-degree infinite rotation, meaning that horizontal subject tracking will be easier than ever.
Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra
Yet another small, highly portable gimbal perfect for travelers or people who just love to carry around this device everywhere, the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra boasts a small size – courtesy of its foldable nature that makes it perfect for travel — and an in-built extension rod that is almost 8 inches long and perfect to capture trickier shots. The 1.22-inch touchscreen that comes with this device is detachable and can be used as a separate remote. With a wireless range of 33 feet, you can easily tweak settings, adjust the V3 Ultra's angle, and choose from one of several camera modes with this touchscreen remote control. The tracking module is also very accurate, using a 2MP camera to keep the subject in focus at all times. It helps that you can check its viewfinder from the aforementioned touchscreen to see whether it's working as intended.
Gesture controls are much-welcome, and the gimbal's compatibility with a wide array of camera apps means that you can enjoy its AI-assisted tracking tech no matter what you're using to shoot content. However, before you spend $134.99 on this gimbal, there are two caveats you should be aware of. Unlike most mounts that have a magnetic mount to connect your phone to, the V3 Ultra resorts to a regular grip instead, which may be more secure but takes slightly longer to set up. Another issue stems from the noise of the gimbal's motor, which is loud enough to be picked up by your phone's camera. You'll have to resort to a separate mic to account for this drawback, which is far from an optimal solution.
Methodology
Gimbals that have received great scores — such as a 4 out of 5 or an 8 out of 10 and higher — from two or more notable publications have been deemed worthy of a mention here. These review outlets include TechRadar, Digital Camera World, Expert Reviews, PCMag, Tom's Guide, Gimbal Review, Wired, Android Authority, Trusted Reviews, and Can Buy or Not.