5 Gadgets On Amazon That Can Make Your iPhone's Camera Even More Powerful

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In the iPhone's early days it was an upgrade over the cameras found in more traditional flip phones, but it was still incredibly limited relative to what it's capable of today. Several iPhone models are currently among the best phone cameras you can buy, and the camera upgrades in the iPhone 17 Pro make it one of the top smartphone cameras ever. In many ways the iPhone has inspired new ways of taking pictures and recording video entirely.

And while Apple has loaded the iPhone up with highly capable camera hardware and software for several generations now, an iPhone can be an even more powerful photography and filmmaking tool when paired with the right accessories. There are certainly some camera settings that can help you take better photos, but building upon the iPhone's existing hardware opens up doors to new ways of thinking about image capturing altogether.

We have years of hands-on experience with iPhone cameras, using them for both photography and videography. In that time we've come across numerous gadgets that can make the iPhone an even better storytelling device than it is right out of the box. Many such accessories are available to purchase at Amazon, so we've scoured the shelves and have handpicked the ones we feel are worth adding to your iPhone camera bag.