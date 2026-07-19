5 Advantages To Buying A Mirrorless Camera Over A DSLR (And 5 Disadvantages)

Most of us don't need a dedicated camera. The best smartphone cameras you can buy are more than good enough for the vast majority of people. Photos are sharp, colorful, and high-res. So why spend money on a dedicated shooter?

Well, as soon as you try to take serious photos, either semi-professional or professional, you'll run into the limits of smartphone camera technology. So, when you turn to a dedicated camera, you're faced with the choice between a "mirrorless" camera and a traditional DSLR. What "DSLR" actually means is key here. DSLRs are essentially traditional single-lens reflex (SLR) cameras that used to use film but now use digital sensors. Inside the camera, there's a mirror that can move so that you can see what you're shooting through the lens itself. When you press the shutter button, it rotates to focus the image onto the film or digital sensor. These cameras were the professional gold standard because you can precisely control what ends up on film.

Mirrorless cameras dump all that analog-era baggage and offer a sleeker, more efficient design. It's like the difference between a car that's been converted to run on electricity and one designed from the ground up to be an EV. So it might seem like a mirrorless camera is the obvious choice, but for many people, DSLR cameras are still worth buying. Each type of camera has unique advantages you should know about before taking the plunge.